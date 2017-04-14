* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.2 pct

* Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8873 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, April 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China avoids U.S. manipulator tag, but not off the hook on trade

* China cbank resumes cash injections as shadow banking crackdowns spur liquidity worries

* China Jan-March FDI rose 1.0 pct y/y to 226.51 bln yuan - commerce ministry

* China takes no coal from North Korea in March; total up 12 pct y/y

* China to create 10 "mega" coal companies through M&As -report

* INTERVIEW-China P2P lender Dianrong sees market shakeout driving its growth

Company moves:

In focus

* China Eastern Airlines to build base worth $2 bln at new Beijing airport

* Group led by China's Fosun to buy into Russian gold producer Polyus -RIA

* China's CMG in talks for Advent's Brazil port stake -report

* Chinese investors complete deal to buy Italy soccer club AC Milan 2016 results

* Hikvision Digital Technology's 2016 net profit up 26.5 pct, Q1 net profit up 29.5 pct

* CNPC Capital's prelim 2016 profit down 8 pct

* Kangde Xin Composite Material's 2016 net profit up 36.5 pct

* Meijin Energy to swing back to black in 2016 and Q1 Q1 estimates

* Weichai Power sees Q1 net profit up 140-170 pct

* Financial Street sees Q1 net profit down 25-35 pct

* Angang Steel expects to return to net profit in Q1

* Tongling Nonferrous to swing to profit in Q1

* Yunnan Tin to return to net profit in Q1 Other Q1 data

* China Railway Group's Q1 new contracts up 36.1 pct

* China Railway Construction's Q1 newly signed contracts up 46 pct

* Power Construction Corp of China's Q1 new contracts up 18.8 pct

* China Southern Airlines March operating data

* Air China Q1 passenger carried up 7.6 pct, mail and cargo carried up 4.8 pct

* Spring Airlines' Q1 passengers carried up 25.9 pct, mail and cargo carried up 27.3 pct

* China Fortune Land's Q1 contract sales up 93.8 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Fujian Nebula Electronics' IPO 7,721 times oversubscribed M&A

* Fujian Sunner Development to buy food processing firm via share issue

* Western Mining to buy mining firm and lithium firm via cash, share issue

* CGN Nuclear Technology Development's unit to acquire stake in new materials firm (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)