US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as tech, bank stocks drop
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 60.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.2 pct
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, April 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* IMF raises China growth outlook but warns of risk of "disruptive adjustments"
* China says to deepen structural reforms in 2017
* China to gather friends for biggest summit of year on New Silk Road
* China's premier says market confidence in yuan has significantly improved
* Automakers charge ahead with electrics in China, even as policy drive slows
* China firms accused of impeding, detaining pollution inspectors
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China Huishan's board unable to operate as two more directors quit
* China Minsheng Banking's head of sub branch investigated by police
* China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
2016 results
* Luzhou Laojiao's 2016 net profit up 30.9 pct
* China National Accord Medicines' 2016 net profit up 27.9 pct
* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources's 2016 profit up 16.2 pct, plans investment
* Bank of Hangzhou's 2016 profit up 8.5 pct, plans to issue financial debentures Q1/H1 results
* Zijin Mining expects Q1 net profit up about 1400-1500 pct
* Future Land returns to net profit in Q1
* Angel Yeast's Q1 net profit up 89.3 pct
* Henan Pinggao Electric's Q1 net profit down 0.6 pct
* Ningbo Shanshan sees Q1 net profit up 60-110 pct
* Iflytek sees FY 2017 H1 net profit down 30-70 pct
* Jiangsu Shagang sees FY 2017 H1 net profit up 97.8-189 pct Other data
* China Eastern Airlines posts operating data for March, Q1
* China National Nuclear Power's Q1 power generation up 23.1 pct
* SDIC Power's on-grid power generation up 12.1 pct in Q1
* Huaneng Power International's Q1 power generation up 24.9 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai AJ's second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group to boost a 3 pct stake within 12 months
* Xinhu Zhongbao's owner boosts stake to 57.1 pct from 52.1 pct
* Chow Tai Seng Jewellery's IPO 2,344.35 times oversubscribed M&A
* Chengdu Kanghong Pharma to acquire Israel's IOPtima Ltd Trading halt/resumption
* Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 60.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged to its highest in a week against the euro on Thursday after as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprised financial markets by voting for a rise in interest rates.