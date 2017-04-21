* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.884 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.7 pct
SHANGHAI, April 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's beleaguered "rustbelt" province Liaoning emerges from recession in Q1
* China's banking regulator warns trust firms of rising danger - sources
* China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
* Beijing gov't says property curbs showing initial results despite March price gains
* Chinese aluminium output rises in March to 2.707 mln T -IAI
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Qatar Holding unloads 30 mln H-shares in Agricultural Bank of China - Hkex disclosure
* China's LeEco plans sale of $420 mln Beijing real estate - sources
2016 results
* Bank of Nanjing's 2016 net profit up 18.0 pct
* Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union returns to profit in 2016
* Beijing Oriental's 2016 net profit up 41 pct
* Beijing Enlight Media's 2016 net profit up 84.3 pct
* Hubei Energy's 2016 net profit up 21 pct
Q1 results
* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's Q1 net profit up 18.6 pct
* China Merchants Shekou's Q1 net profit up 164.7 pct
* Tangshan Jidong Cement's Q1 net loss down 54 pct
* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel's Q1 net profit up 18.7 pct
* Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical's Q1 net profit up 85.7 pct
* Lomon Billions' Q1 net profit up 3,440.8 pct
* Leyard Optoelectronic's Q1 net profit up 110.6 pct
* Huayi Brothers Media swings to net loss in Q1
* Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical's Q1 net profit up 8.95 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's Q1 contracts up 24.4 pct
Equity changes
* Newland Group to sell 6.4 pct stake in Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture
* COSCO Shipping Development cuts A-share issue size to 8.6 bln yuan
* Tbea gets regulatory approval for share placement
IPOs
* Lifecome Biochemistry's IPO 4,347.28 times oversubscribed
* Shenzhen Fluence Technology's IPO 3,911.9 times oversubscribed
* China Kings Resources' IPO 6,217.6 times oversubscribed
M&A
* Shandong Tyan Home to buy Hanking Australia via SPV
Trading halt/regulation
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' shares to halt trading pending announcement
* Tsinghua Tongfang's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)