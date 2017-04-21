* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +1.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.884 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.7 pct

SHANGHAI, April 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's beleaguered "rustbelt" province Liaoning emerges from recession in Q1

* China's banking regulator warns trust firms of rising danger - sources

* China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk

* Beijing gov't says property curbs showing initial results despite March price gains

* Chinese aluminium output rises in March to 2.707 mln T -IAI

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Qatar Holding unloads 30 mln H-shares in Agricultural Bank of China - Hkex disclosure

* China's LeEco plans sale of $420 mln Beijing real estate - sources

2016 results

* Bank of Nanjing's 2016 net profit up 18.0 pct

* Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union returns to profit in 2016

* Beijing Oriental's 2016 net profit up 41 pct

* Beijing Enlight Media's 2016 net profit up 84.3 pct

* Hubei Energy's 2016 net profit up 21 pct Q1 results

* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's Q1 net profit up 18.6 pct

* China Merchants Shekou's Q1 net profit up 164.7 pct

* Tangshan Jidong Cement's Q1 net loss down 54 pct

* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel's Q1 net profit up 18.7 pct

* Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical's Q1 net profit up 85.7 pct

* Lomon Billions' Q1 net profit up 3,440.8 pct

* Leyard Optoelectronic's Q1 net profit up 110.6 pct

* Huayi Brothers Media swings to net loss in Q1

* Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical's Q1 net profit up 8.95 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's Q1 contracts up 24.4 pct

Equity changes

* Newland Group to sell 6.4 pct stake in Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture

* COSCO Shipping Development cuts A-share issue size to 8.6 bln yuan

* Tbea gets regulatory approval for share placement IPOs

* Lifecome Biochemistry's IPO 4,347.28 times oversubscribed

* Shenzhen Fluence Technology's IPO 3,911.9 times oversubscribed

* China Kings Resources' IPO 6,217.6 times oversubscribed M&A

* Shandong Tyan Home to buy Hanking Australia via SPV Trading halt/regulation

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' shares to halt trading pending announcement

* Tsinghua Tongfang's trading in shares to halt pending announcement

* TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)