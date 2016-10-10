* PREVIOUS CHINA TRADING DAY (SEPT 30) MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.6745 per dollar
* PREVIOUS TRADING DAY (OCT 7) HK MOVE: HSI -0.4 pct
* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct
Oct 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets, which reopen after a holiday period.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's yuan joins elite club of IMF reserve currencies [
* China central bank governor sees pressures on capital outflow easing
* China Sept forex reserves fall more than expected as PBOC steadies yuan
* China's offshore yuan falls to 9-mth low, seen weakening further
* China current account surplus to stay "relatively big" in H2 2016 - FX regulator
* China to maintain prudent monetary policy - c.bank report
* China economic fundamentals sound after WTO cuts trade forecast - ministry
* China's economy "more stable," continuing to grow - PBOC's Yi
* China factory activity expands again in September - official PMI
* Shenzhen stock exchange publishes further information on Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect
* China may cut solar subsidies by as much as 40 percent- media
* China to scrap limits on QFII, RQFII asset allocation
* Chinese cities move to restrict property purchases
* China's easy loans expected to drive home prices, despite tightening
* China's top central banker cautions against hot property prices
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Sept container throughput down 4.3 pct y/y
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Sept sales down 4.2 pct y/y
* Shanghai SMI sees 9-month net profit falling 38 pct y/y
* China Vanke's Sept contract sales at 25.4 bln yuan
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's Sept contract sales at 6.2 bln yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
* Jiangsu High Hope sold 16.8 million shares in Huatai Securities
* Hikvision Digital Technology's shareholder to unload up to 122.06 million
shares in next three months
* Wintime Energy's unit sold 19.2 million shares in Hua Xia Bank for
193.2 mln yuan
* Zhong An taps C.Suisse, JPMorgan, UBS to sponsor $2 bln HK IPO -IFR
M&A
* Anxin Trust to raise 8.55 pct stake in Luzhou City Commercial Bank
* Trading in the shares of Baoshan Iron & Steel and Wuhan Iron and Steel
to resume
* China Evergrande plans backdoor Shenzhen listing of property assets
* Avolon buys CIT's $10 bln plane-leasing business in push for scale
* China's Rifa makes $148 mln bid for New Zealand's Airwork Holdings
* Shenzhen Qianhai agrees to acquire ACR for about $1 billion
* China's Sanan Optoelectronics prepares Osram bid - WirtschaftsWoche
* Shanghai Electric among Chinese firms targeting Fiat's Comau - sources
Litigation
* Yanzhou Coal Mining Co updates on litigation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Fuyao Glass investing $1 bln in U.S. factories -chairman
* Chinese company to spend $20 billion developing second phase of Egypt's new capital
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)