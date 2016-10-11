(Removes story "Some China short-term bond yields still high after spike on Dongbei Steel default" which was orginally published on March 30.)

* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +1.5 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct, HK market closed for holiday

* CNY official close 6.7044 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.3 pct

Oct 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China unveils plans to cut corporate debt, to push debt-to-equity swaps

* China monetary policy will provide favourable conditions for deleveraging - cbank official

* Dongbei Special Steel formally enters bankruptcy restructuring - Xinhua

* China hits two more vehicle makers for green subsidy breaches

* Baosteel keeps prices of hot-rolled coil unchanged for Nov Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Sept vehicles sales up 31.6 pct

* Great Wall Motor Sept vehicles sales up 48.9 pct y/y

* SAIC Motor Sept vehicles sales up 15.4 pct yoy

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Sept vehicles sales up 23.5 pct y/y

* China Vanke's Sept sales at 25.38 bln yuan

* Poly Real Estate's Sept contract sales up 72.5 pct

* China Merchants Shekou Industrial sees sharp rise in 9-mth net profit

* Beijing Capital Development's Jan-Sept contract sales up 147.4 pct

* China's By-Health sees Jan-Sept net profit changing between -15 pct and +5 pct

* Sichuan Chuantou's preliminary 9-mth net profit down 12.6 pct

* Beijing Originwater Technology sees 9-mth net profit up 45-70 pct

* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection sees 9-mth net profit doubling

* Shanghai SMI Holding sees 2016 Q1-Q3 net profit outlook down 38 pct

* Sinopec Oilfield Service expects 9-month net loss of 8.9 bln yuan

* Guangdong Wenshi Food sees Q3 profit up 6.85-24.95 pct y/y

* Songcheng Performance's Q3 net profit up 26.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shandong Sun Paper's controlling shareholder to transfer 7.45 pct stake to Fosun's tech arm

* SDIC Essence plans share issue, to buy SDIC Capital

* Hangzhou Jizhi Mechatronic's Shenzhen IPO 7,289.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's Sanan puts Germany's Osram in takeover spotlight

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beiqi Foton Motor signs framework agreement with Baidu

* Yanzhou Coal to close a coal mine to reduce coal production capacity by 1 mln tonnes

* DHC Software cooperates with IBM China in medical data analysis and transformation (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)