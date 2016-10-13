UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.6 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.7200 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
Oct 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China aims to boost private investment with better financial services
* China will work on scheme for local government to pay back debts - state planner
* China sets gas pipeline investment yield at 8 pct - state planner
* PPP mode "compulsory" for new projects in such public service areas as garbage and sewage treatment - Ministry of Finance
* More Chinese firms unveil debt swaps as Beijing struggles to reduce leverage
* Property market fever cools in China's Hainan, new homes sales fall 41 pct in China's Changsha during holiday
* China auto sales quicken in Sept as industry warns on tax-cut expiry Data due:
* China Sept trade data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Hikvision Digital sees 2016 net profit outlook up 15 pct to 35 pct
* Beijing Enlight Media sees 9-mth profit up 205-222 pct on strong box office
* Beijing Sinnet Technology sees 9-mth net profit up 168-195 pct
* Gosuncn Technology sees 9-month net profit up 221.8-230.0 pct
* Tangshan Jidong Cement sees 9-month net loss narrowing
* XCMG Construction Machinery expects Q1-Q3 net profit to surge
* Wanda Cinema Line's 9-mth box office revenue up 28.5 pct
* Metallurgical Corp of China's 9-mth new contracts up 15.2 pct
* Gemdale's contract sales up 84.3 pct in Jan-Sept
* China Nuclear Engineering's new contracts up 42 pct in Jan-Sept
* China Railway Construction's 9-mth new contracts up 22 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* China International Travel Service's controlling shareholder to transfer its 55.30 pct stake in co to China Tourism Group for free
* China First Heavy oked to pay off debts via 1.55 bln yuan private placements
* Bank of Beijing's 4.93 pct shareholder boosts stake to 5.03 pct, trading to resume
* Anhui Conch Cement sold an about 5 pct stake in Anhui Xinli Finance
* Shenzhen Hekeda Precision Cleaning Equipment's IPO 3,892.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store buys 20 pct stake in Cordlife Group
* Beijing SPC Environment Protection scraps asset acquisition plan
* GEM's new material unit signs agreement to buy Shu Powders for $3.8 million
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Ping An Bank's says mulling transition of board, responding to reports that its chairman and president have tendered their resignation
* China Southern Airlines to buy 12 Boeing jets worth about $3 bln (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $
TOKYO, Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.