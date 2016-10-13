* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.6 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.7200 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

Oct 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China aims to boost private investment with better financial services

* China will work on scheme for local government to pay back debts - state planner

* China sets gas pipeline investment yield at 8 pct - state planner

* PPP mode "compulsory" for new projects in such public service areas as garbage and sewage treatment - Ministry of Finance

* More Chinese firms unveil debt swaps as Beijing struggles to reduce leverage

* Property market fever cools in China's Hainan, new homes sales fall 41 pct in China's Changsha during holiday

* China auto sales quicken in Sept as industry warns on tax-cut expiry Data due:

* China Sept trade data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Hikvision Digital sees 2016 net profit outlook up 15 pct to 35 pct

* Beijing Enlight Media sees 9-mth profit up 205-222 pct on strong box office

* Beijing Sinnet Technology sees 9-mth net profit up 168-195 pct

* Gosuncn Technology sees 9-month net profit up 221.8-230.0 pct

* Tangshan Jidong Cement sees 9-month net loss narrowing

* XCMG Construction Machinery expects Q1-Q3 net profit to surge

* Wanda Cinema Line's 9-mth box office revenue up 28.5 pct

* Metallurgical Corp of China's 9-mth new contracts up 15.2 pct

* Gemdale's contract sales up 84.3 pct in Jan-Sept

* China Nuclear Engineering's new contracts up 42 pct in Jan-Sept

* China Railway Construction's 9-mth new contracts up 22 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* China International Travel Service's controlling shareholder to transfer its 55.30 pct stake in co to China Tourism Group for free

* China First Heavy oked to pay off debts via 1.55 bln yuan private placements

* Bank of Beijing's 4.93 pct shareholder boosts stake to 5.03 pct, trading to resume

* Anhui Conch Cement sold an about 5 pct stake in Anhui Xinli Finance

* Shenzhen Hekeda Precision Cleaning Equipment's IPO 3,892.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store buys 20 pct stake in Cordlife Group

* Beijing SPC Environment Protection scraps asset acquisition plan

* GEM's new material unit signs agreement to buy Shu Powders for $3.8 million

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Ping An Bank's says mulling transition of board, responding to reports that its chairman and president have tendered their resignation

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)