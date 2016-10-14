* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.1 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI -1.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.7256 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct

Oct 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Disappointing China trade data spurs fears recovery may be faltering

* China issues details of rules to tackle online financial risk

* China bank regulator: 'Little to worry about' from mortgage loans

* China Jan-Sept FDI rises 4.2 pct y/y -commerce ministry

* China to sign some $24 bln in loans to Bangladesh as Xi visits

* China launches third batch of PPP exemplary projects with total investment of 1.17 trillion yuan -Ministry of Finance

* U.S. calls for WTO review of Chinese trade over 11 raw materials Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Major listed brokerage firms release Sept profit results

* Zoomlion issues profit warning

* AVIC Aircraft expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

* Guangdong Wenshi Food's 9-mth net profit up 15 pct

* BOE Technology revises up 9-mth net profit outlook to 100-150 million yuan

* Wangsu Science & Technology sees 9-mth profit up 50-78 pct y/y

* Hesteel expects 9-month net profit to rise 70-100 pct

* Angang Steel expects turnaround to net profit in Jan-Sept

* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial expects 9-mth net profit to rise 130-160 pct

* COSCO Shipping's preliminary 9-mth net profit down 90.9 pct

* Huayi Brothers Media expects 9-mth profit to rise as much as 15 pct

* Lepu Medical Technology Beijing sees 9-mth net profit up 30-40 pct

* Perfect World expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

* China Gezhouba's Q3 new contracts up 25.1 percent

* China State Construction Engineering's 9-mth new contracts up 25.9 pct

* Power Construction Corp of China's 9-mth new contracts up 23.8 pct

* China Railway's new contracts up in Jan-Sept, wins major contracts

Equity changes/IPOs

* Macrolink to raise stake in Bank of Beijing, saying not seeking controlling stake

* GSCP Bouquet cut stake in Anhui Kouzi Distillery by 5 percent to 7.7 percent

* Anhui Huangshan Capsule's IPO 4,040.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Midea's Kuka acquisition proposal gets Mexican anti-monopoly authorities' approval

* Shanghai Electric in talks with controlling shareholder on restructuring of some assets

* China's Etern signs $1.1 billion Bangladesh power grid deal (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)