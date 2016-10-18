* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.3 pct
* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.7385 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
Oct 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* INTERVIEW-China gold demand to stay firm at 900-1,000 T in 2017 - WGC
* China, Singapore boost gold pricing campaign in push for Asia
* China's Sichuan to restrict new hydro projects over 2016-2020
Data due:
* Possible release of China's Sept & Q3 loans data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Baofeng Group sees Jan-Sept net profit down between 15 pct and 40 pct
* Zhejiang Dahua Technology's Q3 net profit up 21.0 pct
* Zhejiang China Commodities City's Jan-Sept net profit up 117.8 pct
* China High Speed Railway Technology sees Jan-Sept net profit up 108.7 pct to
129.6 pct
* Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit to be 840-860 mln yuan
* Focused Photonics Hangzhou sees Jan-Sept net profit up 60 pct-90 pct
* Tibet Summit Industry's 9-mth net profit up 99.5 pct y/y
* Spring Airlines' Sept passengers carried up 16.2 pct, cargo and mail carried
up 27.4 pct
* New China Life Insurance posts 9-month gross premium income of RMB 93.42 bln
* China Life Insurance posts 9-month premium income of about 376.3 bln
yuan
* Ping An Insurance Group Co says 9-mnth gross premium income of Ping
An Property & Casualty Insurance was RMB127.43 bln
Equity changes/IPOs
* Guangzhou Automobile's A-share trade to halt pending private
placement plan
* China Everbright Bank's shareholder boosts 129.1 mln A-shares for 497
mln yuan
* Inspur Electronic Information plans share placement to raise up to 3.1 bln
yuan
* Bank of Hangzhou's IPO 2,343.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology's IPO 2,200.4 times oversubscribed
in online tranche
M&A
* Dalian Wanda Group nearing pact to buy Dick Clark Productions in deal valued at about $1
bln - media
* China COSCO's unit in deal to buy stakes in APM Terminals Vado
* Shenzhen Textile in deal to buy TCL's semiconductor
display related assets
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's Wanda hires ex-Disney exec to lead theme park drive - source
* Malaysia's CIMB says in brokerage JV talks with China Galaxy Securities
* TCL's unit plans 2.1 bln yuan equity investment fund with partners
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)