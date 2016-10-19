S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES OPEN 0.22 PCT LOWER AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.6 pct
* SSEC +1.4 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct, HSI +1.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.7418 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct
Oct 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China Q3 economic growth seen steadying but property, debt key risks
* China Sept new yuan loans surge to 1.22 trillion yuan, well above forecasts
* China Sept c.bank FX sales highest in 8 months as it sought to steady yuan
* China new housing loans in Jan-Sept more than doubles from year earlier
* China c.bank lends $68.55 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
* Risks to China from 'very fast' credit growth rising rapidly -IMF
* China premier reaffirms support for flagging northeast
* China examines extent of local government debt - newspaper
* China to limit rare earth output to no more than 140,000 T a year by 2020
* China sets up new body to oversee aviation supplies
* China gives third startup permission to make green cars
* China keeps 2017 fertiliser import quota unchanged at 13.65 mln tonnes - commerce ministry Data Due:
* China Q3 2016 GDP
* China September monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Life forecasts 60 percent drop in 9-month profit
* China United Network Communications expects 9-mth net profit to fall about 81.8 pct
* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's Q3 net profit up 127.1 pct
* China Jushi expects 9-mth net profit to rise 50 pct
* China Pacific Insurance's 9-month premium income at 188.8 bln yuan
* China National Nuclear Power's 9-mth power generation up 12.8 pct
* GD Power's Q3 on-grid power generation up 16.2 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* BBMG's controlling shareholder gets government notice for transfer of entire stake
* Dongxing Securities completes private placement for 4.78 bln yuan
* Xinhuanet's IPO 5,242.90 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Shanghai Lujiazui's shares to halt trading pending assets restructuring plan
* Tibet Summit Industry scraps asset sales plan, trading to remain suspended
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Suning Commerce's Nanjing unit, Alibaba China to set up Chongqing e-commerce firm
* Tsinghua Tongfang sells shares in Longjiang Environmental Protection
* East Money Information to boost investments in Hong Kong (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
