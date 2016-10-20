* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.5 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.7385 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
Oct 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China Sept govt spending up 11.3 pct y/y, aiding growth pace
* China scores WTO victories against some U.S. anti-dumping methods
* China raises retail fuel prices by most since Feb 2015 -state planner
* China must brook no delay in regulating property market - Xinhua
* Chinese cities aim to root out irregular property market activities
* Beijing's property market stabilising after policy measures - housing bureau
Data due:
* CHALCO Q3 results
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Founder Securities' preliminary 9-mth profit down 32.1 pct
* Wanxiang Qianchao's Q3 net profit up 12.1 pct
* Tibet Summit Industry expects full year net profit surging 200 pct
* Luxshare Precision's Q3 net profit up 3.2 pct
* Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's Q3 net profit nearly doubles
* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel's Q3 net profit up 16.6 pct
* Focused Photonics Hangzhou's Q3 net profit up 121.3 pct
* Muyuan Foodstuff's Q3 net profit up 197.0 pct
* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's 9-mth net profit falls 12.6 pct
* Greenland Holdings' Q3, 9-month contract sales up 7.3 pct and 23 pct
* China Shenhua Energy publishes Sept major operating statistics
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Henan Shuanghui Investment's 1.48 bln shares, or 45 pct of
its total share base, will end on Oct 21
* Zhejiang NHU's controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan
worth of exchangeable bonds
* Westone Information gets regulatory approval for private placement
* Chengdu Jiafa Antai Technology's IPO 6,197.8 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Huapont Life Sciences acquired a 5 pct stake in Lijiang Yulong Tourism
* By-Health to sell 22.5 percent stake in health technology firm to Guangdong
Eastone Century Technology
* DHC Software scraps asset restructuring plan
Regulation
* Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media probed by regulator for possible violation of
securities laws
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's LeEco unveils a car, but cannot make it drive
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)