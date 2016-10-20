* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.5 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.7385 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

Oct 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Sept govt spending up 11.3 pct y/y, aiding growth pace

* China scores WTO victories against some U.S. anti-dumping methods

* China raises retail fuel prices by most since Feb 2015 -state planner

* China must brook no delay in regulating property market - Xinhua

* Chinese cities aim to root out irregular property market activities

* Beijing's property market stabilising after policy measures - housing bureau Data due:

* CHALCO Q3 results

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Founder Securities' preliminary 9-mth profit down 32.1 pct

* Wanxiang Qianchao's Q3 net profit up 12.1 pct

* Tibet Summit Industry expects full year net profit surging 200 pct

* Luxshare Precision's Q3 net profit up 3.2 pct

* Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's Q3 net profit nearly doubles

* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel's Q3 net profit up 16.6 pct

* Focused Photonics Hangzhou's Q3 net profit up 121.3 pct

* Muyuan Foodstuff's Q3 net profit up 197.0 pct

* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's 9-mth net profit falls 12.6 pct

* Greenland Holdings' Q3, 9-month contract sales up 7.3 pct and 23 pct

* China Shenhua Energy publishes Sept major operating statistics

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Henan Shuanghui Investment's 1.48 bln shares, or 45 pct of its total share base, will end on Oct 21

* Zhejiang NHU's controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan worth of exchangeable bonds

* Westone Information gets regulatory approval for private placement

* Chengdu Jiafa Antai Technology's IPO 6,197.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A/Asset restructuring

* Huapont Life Sciences acquired a 5 pct stake in Lijiang Yulong Tourism

* By-Health to sell 22.5 percent stake in health technology firm to Guangdong Eastone Century Technology

* DHC Software scraps asset restructuring plan Regulation

* Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media probed by regulator for possible violation of securities laws

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's LeEco unveils a car, but cannot make it drive (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)