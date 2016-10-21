* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.7457 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
Oct 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China, Philippines to sign $13.5 billion in deals - Trade Secretary Lopez
* China to cut corn area, raise soybean planting in five-year plan - state council
* China issues rules on private-public partnership projects
* China PPI to stay positive in coming months - stats bureau
* China aims to boost natural gas output, imports during winter
* China increases limits on construction of coal-fired power plants
* China to start inspecting teapot refiners on crude imports
* AUM of China's public offering of fund grew to a record 8.83 trillion yuan at end-Sept -
Shanghai Securities News
ADVISORY:
* Typhoon Haima delays trading in Hong Kong
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China's aluminium producer Chalco returns to profit in Jan-Sept
* Ping An Bank's Q3 net profit up 4.4 pct y/y
* Hangzhou Robam Appliances' Q3 net profit up 53.4 pct
* Zhejiang Supor's Q3 net profit up 12 pct, plans stake acquisition and
investment
* Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry expects 9-mth net profit to surge
1743.3 to 1789.3 pct
* Huayi Brothers Media's Q3 net profit up 190 pct, cut stake in Ourpalm
* Anxin Trust expects 9-mth net profit to rise about 90 pct
* Huadong Medicine's Q3 net profit up 42.7 pct
* Beijing Capital Development's 9-mth net profit down 22.4 pct
* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel sees full year net profit up 20 pct to 50 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* GSCP Bouquet cut stake in Anhui Kouzi Distillery to 7.2 pct from 8.2 pct
* Shandong Gold Mining issues 434 million new shares for acquisition and fund
raising
* Shanghai Construction Group gets regulatory approval for private placement
* Zhong Fu Tong's Shenzhen IPO 6,289.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Chongqing New Century Cruise to acquire Alpha Frontier for 30.5 bln yuan
* Tibet Summit scraps plan to sell assets, shares to resume trading
Regulation
* CIMC failed to disclose unit's lending information in H1 report -
Shenzhen exchange
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* JPMorgan in talks to sell out of Chinese securities JV
* China's Geely shows global ambitions, launching new compact SUV in Germany
