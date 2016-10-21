* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct

* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.7457 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

Oct 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China, Philippines to sign $13.5 billion in deals - Trade Secretary Lopez

* China to cut corn area, raise soybean planting in five-year plan - state council

* China issues rules on private-public partnership projects

* China PPI to stay positive in coming months - stats bureau

* China aims to boost natural gas output, imports during winter

* China increases limits on construction of coal-fired power plants

* China to start inspecting teapot refiners on crude imports

* AUM of China's public offering of fund grew to a record 8.83 trillion yuan at end-Sept - Shanghai Securities News ADVISORY:

* Typhoon Haima delays trading in Hong Kong

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China's aluminium producer Chalco returns to profit in Jan-Sept

* Ping An Bank's Q3 net profit up 4.4 pct y/y

* Hangzhou Robam Appliances' Q3 net profit up 53.4 pct

* Zhejiang Supor's Q3 net profit up 12 pct, plans stake acquisition and investment

* Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry expects 9-mth net profit to surge 1743.3 to 1789.3 pct

* Huayi Brothers Media's Q3 net profit up 190 pct, cut stake in Ourpalm

* Anxin Trust expects 9-mth net profit to rise about 90 pct

* Huadong Medicine's Q3 net profit up 42.7 pct

* Beijing Capital Development's 9-mth net profit down 22.4 pct

* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel sees full year net profit up 20 pct to 50 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* GSCP Bouquet cut stake in Anhui Kouzi Distillery to 7.2 pct from 8.2 pct

* Shandong Gold Mining issues 434 million new shares for acquisition and fund raising

* Shanghai Construction Group gets regulatory approval for private placement

* Zhong Fu Tong's Shenzhen IPO 6,289.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A/Asset restructuring

* Chongqing New Century Cruise to acquire Alpha Frontier for 30.5 bln yuan

* Tibet Summit scraps plan to sell assets, shares to resume trading Regulation

* CIMC failed to disclose unit's lending information in H1 report - Shenzhen exchange

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* JPMorgan in talks to sell out of Chinese securities JV

* JPMorgan in talks to sell out of Chinese securities JV

* China's Geely shows global ambitions, launching new compact SUV in Germany