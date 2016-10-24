* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK-Shanghai Connect shut as HK market was closed due to typhoon
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.7655 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
Oct 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China Communist Party holds its most important internal meeting of the year
* China's yuan crosses 6.76 level, weakest for 6 years
* China money market sharply tighter this week as tax deadline, capital outflows weigh
* China cools bond issuance by property firms, industry participants say
* China regulator tells banks to boost property loans risk management
* China unveils steps to halt slowing household incomes
* China to encourage banks to help fund rural pollution fight - official
* China outstanding individuals' mortgage loans rise 33.4 pct y/y at end-sept - c.bank
* China sovereign wealth fund CIC invests in German homes - sources
* China's utilities beg for coal as supply expansions yet to kick in
* China to allow coal output hike to meet winter demand - state planner
* Cleaner, but not leaner: China steel mills defy capacity cutbacks
* China's Baosteel, Wuhan Steel complete 2016 capacity cuts - Xinhua
* Chinese logistics firm may miss payment on another bond
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Unicom 9-month net profit plunges 81 pct
* Property tax changes to have big impact on China World Trade Center's
bottomline
* GF Securities' Q3 net profit up 8.8 pct
* Anxin Trust sees Jan-Sept net profit outlook up 90 pct
* Orient Landscape & Environment sees 2016 net profit to increase 70 pct to 100
pct
* Zhejiang Supor sees 2016 net profit +0 pct to +30 pct
* Dongfang Electric swings to net loss of 1.06 bln yuan in Jan-Sept
* Ningbo Shanshan expects 9-month net profit to fall 55-65 pct
* GRG Banking Equipment's Q3 net profit up 12.8 pct
* Bank of Ningbo's Q3 net profit up 24.6 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Inner Mongolia Yili plans share placement to fund stake buy, domestic and New
Zealand projects
* Luxshare Precision Industry raises 4.60 bln yuan in private placement
* Regulator halts review of private placement plan of Alpha
M&A
* Shanghai Electric's Hong Kong unit has acquired Germany's TEC4AERO
for 173.5 mln euros
* Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's unit to acquire Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc in
U.S.
* COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation plans to buy stake in oil shipping firm
* Regulator approves Shanghai SMI Holding's merger plan
* Yongyou Network plans buyout fund with partners
* Greek PPC receives two bids for power grid ADMIE stake - source
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Qinghai Salt Lake to set up JV with BYD with registered capital of 500 mln
yuan
* GEM signs manufacturing consignment agreement
* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium to set up e-commerce JV
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)