* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK-Shanghai Connect shut as HK market was closed due to typhoon

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.7655 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct

Oct 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Communist Party holds its most important internal meeting of the year

* China's yuan crosses 6.76 level, weakest for 6 years

* China money market sharply tighter this week as tax deadline, capital outflows weigh

* China cools bond issuance by property firms, industry participants say

* China regulator tells banks to boost property loans risk management

* China unveils steps to halt slowing household incomes

* China to encourage banks to help fund rural pollution fight - official

* China outstanding individuals' mortgage loans rise 33.4 pct y/y at end-sept - c.bank

* China sovereign wealth fund CIC invests in German homes - sources

* China's utilities beg for coal as supply expansions yet to kick in

* China to allow coal output hike to meet winter demand - state planner

* Cleaner, but not leaner: China steel mills defy capacity cutbacks

* China's Baosteel, Wuhan Steel complete 2016 capacity cuts - Xinhua

* Chinese logistics firm may miss payment on another bond

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Unicom 9-month net profit plunges 81 pct

* Property tax changes to have big impact on China World Trade Center's bottomline

* GF Securities' Q3 net profit up 8.8 pct

* Anxin Trust sees Jan-Sept net profit outlook up 90 pct

* Orient Landscape & Environment sees 2016 net profit to increase 70 pct to 100 pct

* Zhejiang Supor sees 2016 net profit +0 pct to +30 pct

* Dongfang Electric swings to net loss of 1.06 bln yuan in Jan-Sept

* Ningbo Shanshan expects 9-month net profit to fall 55-65 pct

* GRG Banking Equipment's Q3 net profit up 12.8 pct

* Bank of Ningbo's Q3 net profit up 24.6 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Inner Mongolia Yili plans share placement to fund stake buy, domestic and New Zealand projects

* Luxshare Precision Industry raises 4.60 bln yuan in private placement

* Regulator halts review of private placement plan of Alpha

M&A

* Shanghai Electric's Hong Kong unit has acquired Germany's TEC4AERO for 173.5 mln euros

* Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's unit to acquire Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc in U.S.

* COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation plans to buy stake in oil shipping firm

* Regulator approves Shanghai SMI Holding's merger plan

* Yongyou Network plans buyout fund with partners

* Greek PPC receives two bids for power grid ADMIE stake - source

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Qinghai Salt Lake to set up JV with BYD with registered capital of 500 mln yuan

* GEM signs manufacturing consignment agreement

* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium to set up e-commerce JV (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)