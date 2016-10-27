* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.1 pct

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -1.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.7706 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.0 pct

Oct 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China state media says pension funds investment scheme raises graft risk

* China banking sector's total assets +15.7 percent y/y at end-Sept

* EU asks for WTO panel in challenge to Chinese raw material duties

* China vows better environmental monitoring to improve health

* China's Zhengzhou exchange doubles fees for thermal coal intraday trades

* China issues roadmap for rapid development of self-driving cars

* China considers extending tax cut for small engine cars - govt official Data due:

* China monthly and YTD industrial profits

* China Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, China Construction Bank, China Citic Bank, Sinopec, ZTE, China Vanke, China Eastern Airlines, Air China, Anhui Conch Cement, China Railway Construction to release Q3 results

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Bank of China Q3 profit up 2.4 pct as margins shrink, NPLs rise

* Changan Automobile's Q3 profit up 35.8 pct

* Daqin Railway's 9-month net profit down 54.0 pct

* Guangshen Railway 9-month net profit up 23 pct

* Metallurgical Corp of China 9-month net profit up 6.5 pct

* Luzhou Laojiao's Q3 net profit up 30.7 pct

* Hesteel's Q3 net profit up 248.35 pct

* Angang Steel's Q3 net profit up 164.9 pct

* Shaanxi Coal returns to net profit in Jan-Sept

* Sinopec Oilfield Service's 9-month net loss to widen to 8.9 bln yuan

* SDIC Essence Holdings' 9-month net profit down 40.1 pct

* Gemdale's 9-month net profit up 105.9 pct

* Lujiazui's 9-month net profit up 20 pct

* BBMG Corp's 9-month net profit up 114 pct

* Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology's 9-month net profit up 219.3 pct

* Henan Shuanghui's Q3 net profit down 1.0 pct

* Guangdong Haid's Q3 net profit up 12.0 pct

* Weifu High-technology's Q3 net profit up 47.7 pct

* Guoxuan High-Tech's Q3 net profit up 83.8 pct

* Jiangling Motors' Q3 net profit down 15.2 pct

* Venustech Group sees 2016 net profit up 33.5-41.7 pct

* Shanghai Jahwa United's 9-month net profit down 45.2 pct

* Wanhua Chemical's 9-month net profit up 74.1 pct

* Beijing Yanjing Brewery's Q3 net profit down 35.9 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Sinolink Securities gets regulatory approval for private placement

* Shenzhen Silkroad Digital Vision's IPO 3,333.5 times oversubscribed

M&A

* Germany says review of Chinese bid for Aixtron to take months

* Greece's power utility PPC says China's State Grid highest bidder for grid stake

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China CAMC Engineering signs agreement on Sri Lankan infrastructure projects for $475 mln (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)