* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct

* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.7680 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China conducts first batch of credit default swap transactions

* China c.bank injects $112.8 bln in Oct via policy tools

* POLL-Yuan to revisit mid-2008 lows over next year if Fed hike spurs dollar

* China real estate land supply drops 7.8 pct y/y in Jan-Sept - land ministry

* Dutch fund firm Robeco starts China unit to tap demand for investing abroad

* Credit Suisse China joint venture launches onshore broking services

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Oct cargo, container throughputs up 6.4 pct and 4.8 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Air China approved to issue up to 1.5 bln A-shares in private placement

* China Everbright Bank approved to issue up to 30 bln yuan worth of A-share convertible bonds

* China Merchants Group boosted its stake in China Merchants Securities' Hong Kong shares to 30.5 pct from 27.89 pct

* Jiangxi Guotai Industrial's IPO 5,486.9 times amount oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's Evergrande in talks to buy British housebuilder Cala - source

* Dutch waste management group Attero attracts several Chinese suitors - sources

* Congo PM urges swift conclusion of Freeport's Tenke mine stake sale Regulation

* Heilongjiang Heihua's delisting risk warning rescinded

* Hengli Petrochemical's delisting risk warning rescinded after completing restructuring

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Everbright Securities to establish China's first PPP sports fund

* Malaysia grants bank licence to domestic unit of China Construction Bank

* China Railway Construction's consortium wins bid for 14.47 billion yuan Malaysian rail project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)