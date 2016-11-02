U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES ABOUT FLAT
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* CNY official close 6.7680 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China conducts first batch of credit default swap transactions
* China c.bank injects $112.8 bln in Oct via policy tools
* POLL-Yuan to revisit mid-2008 lows over next year if Fed hike spurs dollar
* China real estate land supply drops 7.8 pct y/y in Jan-Sept - land ministry
* Dutch fund firm Robeco starts China unit to tap demand for investing abroad
* Credit Suisse China joint venture launches onshore broking services
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Oct cargo, container throughputs up 6.4 pct and 4.8 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Air China approved to issue up to 1.5 bln A-shares in private placement
* China Everbright Bank approved to issue up to 30 bln yuan worth of A-share convertible bonds
* China Merchants Group boosted its stake in China Merchants Securities' Hong Kong shares to 30.5 pct from 27.89 pct
* Jiangxi Guotai Industrial's IPO 5,486.9 times amount oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China's Evergrande in talks to buy British housebuilder Cala - source
* Dutch waste management group Attero attracts several Chinese suitors - sources
* Congo PM urges swift conclusion of Freeport's Tenke mine stake sale Regulation
* Heilongjiang Heihua's delisting risk warning rescinded
* Hengli Petrochemical's delisting risk warning rescinded after completing restructuring
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Everbright Securities to establish China's first PPP sports fund
* Malaysia grants bank licence to domestic unit of China Construction Bank
* China Railway Construction's consortium wins bid for 14.47 billion yuan Malaysian rail project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* But index set for weekly gain on M&A, earnings, Trump boost
