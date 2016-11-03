* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.7 pct

* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI -1.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.7588 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.9 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China debt risks stoke internal debate over lowering 2017 growth goal

* China finance ministry to reopen 26 bln yuan of 5-year bonds

* China will surpass US in 2020 as world's biggest R&D spender - Credit Suisse

* Developer to pay highest price for land in Hong Kong this year Data due:

* Caixin Services PMI

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Vanke Oct contract sales at 48.99 billion yuan, Jan-Oct contract sales at 311.89 billion yuan

* Zhengzhou Yutong's Oct bus sales up 2.05 pct

* Jiangling Motors' vehicle sales up 52.5 pct in Oct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Construction Bank signs $739 mln debt-for-equity swap with Xiamen CCRE

* Bank of Shanghai's IPO 1,305 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shenyu Communication Technology's IPO 6,046.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals unit's plan to acquire a 60 pct stake in Vitaco for 938 million yuan approved by Overseas Investment Office in New Zealand

* Tianjin Tianhai Investment gets CFIUS approval for its unit to buy Ingram Micro, trading to resume

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Unicom, Baidu sign strategic agreement for in-depth cooperation in areas of mobile internet, AI, big data, telecommunications business, etc

* Midea dehumidifiers recalled in U.S. after $4.8 mln in damage

* China's first online insurance company Zhong'an Insurance establishes sci & tech unit to promote block chain and other new technology applications (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)