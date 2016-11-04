GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* PREVIEW-China October data seen offering more signs of stability, room for reforms
* Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to set up bank - Xinhua
* China's state-owned firms must reform - Sinochem head
* China c.bank lends $64.62 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
* Listed companies must not change their names for speculation purposes - Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* China sugar output to rise by 11 pct in 2016/17 - industry Data due:
* China quarterly preliminary current/capital and financial account data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Great Wall Motor Oct vehicle sales up 30.6 pct yoy
* Chongqing Changan Auto's Oct vehicle sales up 30 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Deutsche Bank's sale of stake in Hua Xia gets watchdog's nod
* China Yangtze Power's unit plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan worth of exchangeable offshore bonds
* Ningbo Exciton Technology's IPO 6,041.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation
* Bank of China to face legal hearings in Italy after procedural delay
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Soochow Securities' Singapore unit approved to become RQFII
* China Calxon Group to auction property project unit for at least 1.6 bln yuan
* Chalco to dispose of water assets for not less than 1.16 bln yuan, to bid for a 66 pct stake in Xinghua Technology for no more than 700 mln yuan
* INTERVIEW-Huawei wants to beat Apple in smartphones in two years - exec (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
