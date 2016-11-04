* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.1 pct

* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +1 pct, HSI -0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.7625 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PREVIEW-China October data seen offering more signs of stability, room for reforms

* Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to set up bank - Xinhua

* China's state-owned firms must reform - Sinochem head

* China c.bank lends $64.62 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

* Listed companies must not change their names for speculation purposes - Shenzhen Stock Exchange

* China sugar output to rise by 11 pct in 2016/17 - industry Data due:

* China quarterly preliminary current/capital and financial account data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Great Wall Motor Oct vehicle sales up 30.6 pct yoy

* Chongqing Changan Auto's Oct vehicle sales up 30 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Deutsche Bank's sale of stake in Hua Xia gets watchdog's nod

* China Yangtze Power's unit plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan worth of exchangeable offshore bonds

* Ningbo Exciton Technology's IPO 6,041.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation

* Bank of China to face legal hearings in Italy after procedural delay

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Soochow Securities' Singapore unit approved to become RQFII

* China Calxon Group to auction property project unit for at least 1.6 bln yuan

* Chalco to dispose of water assets for not less than 1.16 bln yuan, to bid for a 66 pct stake in Xinghua Technology for no more than 700 mln yuan

* INTERVIEW-Huawei wants to beat Apple in smartphones in two years - exec