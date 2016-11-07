* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.7540 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Premier Li says economy to maintain steady growth

* China to allow "reasonable" local government financing needs

* China launches 10 bln euro fund for Central, Eastern Europe

* China, Hong Kong stock regulators to crack down on illegal cross-border market manipulation

* China preliminary Q3 current account surplus at $71.2 bln - forex regulator

* Hong Kong unveils fresh property curbs as Chinese buyers rush in

* China to ramp up risk monitoring in agricultural futures

* China sets export tax rebate for refined fuel at 17 pct

* China sets 2020 target for installed nuclear power capacity at 58 Gigawatt

* ChinaCoal in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract prices - sources

* China internet authority formalises regulations for live-streaming industry Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* SAIC Motor's Oct vehicles sales up 19.9 pct

* Guangzhou Automobile Group's Oct vehicles production volume up 15.4 pct, vehicle sales up 35 pct

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Oct vehicles sales up 8.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise up to 4.5 bln yuan

* China regulator has terminated the examination of 73 IPOs in Jan-Sept, mainly due to a slump in their results during the reporting period and a failure to timely update their financial information

M&A

* Shanghai Electric to acquire stakes in Shanghai Prime Machinery , Thales SAIC Transportation via share issue

* Sepura confirms merger talks with Hytera Communications

* China National Coal Group Corp gets approval to acquire shares in SDIC Xinji Energy Regulation

* Ag Bank of China to pay New York state $215 mln for anti-money laundering violations

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports of insider trading investigation

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* EXCLUSIVE-Singulato is China's latest e-car newcomer to rev up with big fundraising

* China's Baosteel quickens steel capacity cuts for 2016-2017

* Goldcup Electric Apparatus unit, Eve Energy, Chongqing Changan unit to cooperate on new energy car (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)