S&P 500 TICKS ABOVE 2,299.55 LEVEL, HITS RECORD HIGH
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.7769 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.4 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China Oct forex reserves fall most in 9 months, lowest since early 2011
* China gold reserves rose slightly at end-Oct - central bank
* China adopts cyber security law in face of overseas opposition
* China parliament bans some private, for-profit schools
* China's state council approves "Northeast China Revitalization 13TH Five-Year Plan"
* China allows insurers to invest in domestic certificates of deposit
* As supply shrinks, coking coal jumps 10 pct, leads broad China commodities rally
* Starved of coal, China steel mills opt for output cuts and early repairs
* China starts to build its first floating nuclear power reactor for deployment off coast Data due:
* China trade data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China's LeEco to slow pace of growth, faces "big company disease" - CEO
* Poly Real Estate's Oct contract sales up 41.1 pct, wins China, U.S. land sites with partners
* TCL's smartphone sales down 10.7 pct, LCD TV sales up 37.4 pct in Oct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics's IPO 7,020.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shanghai Laimu Electronics' IPO 7,178.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* AVIC Aviation Engine plans share issue of 10 bln yuan to repay loans, replenish capital
M&A
* Shenzhen O-Film Tech to buy Sony Electronics Huanan for $234 mln
* Russia's Rosneft sells stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz to Beijing Gas for $1.1 bln
Regulation
* AgBank fine shows China banks still flunking compliance test
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Great Wall Motor clarifies on news articles regarding intention to launch new brand
* China Railway Construction unit's consortium wins PPP contract worth about 1.6 bln yuan
* Greenland Holdings acquires two sites in China, one site in Canada (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX TICKS ABOVE 5,658.592 LEVEL TO HIT RECORD HIGH