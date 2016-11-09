GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2 pct
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.7838 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China c.bank to keep liquidity ample, curb asset bubbles
* China's commodities imports slow to lowest in months
* EU investigates tariff avoidance by Chinese steel firms
* China's commodity exchanges hike fees to tame wild price rallies
* Hong Kong expected to become a member of AIIB in coming months
* China regulator warns e-commerce firms on 'Singles Day' sales tactics Data due:
* China publishes Oct CPI and PPI data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Wanda Cinema Line Jan-Oct box office revenue up 25.2 pct y/y at 6.3 billion yuan
* Juneyao Airlines Oct passengers carried up 22.5 pct y/y, cargo and mail carried up 41.3 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Buchang's IPO 5,536.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Tianjin Guifaxiang 18th Street Mahua Food's IPO 3,727.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China Shipping Haisheng to acquire a 5 pct stake in DHC Software for 1.6 bln yuan Trading halts
* Aisino shares trading to be halted pending stock ownership incentive plan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chinese automaker Geely outlines ambitious growth goals
* LeEco's plan to acquire a 100 pct stake in LeEco Pictures not expected to be completed in 2016
* LeEco official says self-driving car still top priority - media
* PetroChina expands receiving capacity of LNG terminals
* YTO Express Group to cooperate with China Unicom
* China Railway Construction wins convention centre contract worth 5.9 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.