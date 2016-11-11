UPDATE 3-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* UK and China seek to bury power plant spat with deeper finance ties
* China investors seek to turn Trump panic into profit
* Chinese commercial banks NPL ratio in 3Q rises to 1.76 pct
* China auto sales grow faster than expected as uncertain tax policy looms
* China frees up natgas prices for fertilizer - state planner
* China state planner approves $4.09 bln urban railway project in Nanjing city
* Shanghai Futures Exchange to adjust metals margins, limits
* China's Dalian urges regulator to approve soybean meal options Data due:
* China money and lending between November 11 and 15
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Gemdale's Oct contract sales up 15.9 percent y/y, unit wins land auction for 4.74 bln yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Citic Bank to raise 35 bln yuan via preferred shares issue
* Fosun Pharmaceutical raises 2.3 bln yuan via private placement; controlling shareholder boosted a 0.24 pct stake in the company
* Orient Landscape and Environment raises 1.05 bln yuan via private placement
* Shenzhen O-film Tech raises 1.37 bln yuan in private placement, controlling shareholder to acquire up to 100 mln yuan worth of shares in the company
* Bomesc Offshore Engineering's IPO 5,305.96 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies's IPO 2,988 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Greenland Holdings' unit to acquire stake in HCP Chongqing Property's unit
* Ingram extends end date of merger agreement with Tianjin Tianhai
* Securities Regulator halts review of stake acquisition and fund raising plan of Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Trading halts/resumption
* Aisino shares to resume trading on Nov 11
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Yanzhou Coal Mining receives government supporting fund of 149 mln yuan
* Suning Commerce to sell appliances subsidiary for 1.3 bln yuan to affiliate (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
