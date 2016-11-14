US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat after 2-day run; Dow stays above 20,000
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14 pct
* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8150 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China Oct new yuan loans down sharply as property curbs start to bite
* China's household debt a growing risk to economy
* Investors dodge China's whack-a-mole outflow curbs
* China says may relax foreign ownership controls on financial firms - statement
* China's former finmin to head national pension fund - Caixin
* China to launch yuan direct trading pair with Canadian dollar
* China state planner approves $5.14 bln highway project in Yunnan province
* China says concerned about EU protectionism on steel imports
* Baosteel raises main steel product prices for Dec delivery
* Iron ore sees biggest weekly gain ever on China outlook, futures Data due:
* China releases Oct monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Spring Airlines' Oct passenger carried up 11.4 pct, cargo and mail carried up 16.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Securities regulator approved 15 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 1.12 bln yuan
* LeEco top managers and key staff plan to boost no less than 300 mln yuan worth of shares in the company in next 6 months
* China Construction Bank inks $1.47 bln debt-for-equity swap with Chongqing Construction
* Beijing Xinwei Technology's shareholder cuts 2.3 pct stake
M&A
* China Evergrande boosts stake in Vanke to 8.95 pct
* Tsinghua Unigroup boosts stake in ZTE's Hong Kong shares to 5 pct
* Chinese buyers seek insurance to protect against failed U.S. deals Regulation
* China bourse takes action against Evergrande-related accounts over "abnormal" trading
* Top Chinese businesswoman Dong removed as chief of Gree Group-Xinhua
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Unicom, Alibaba Group sign strategic cooperation agreement on telecommunications, mobile internet and industry internet
* Dalian Wanda to invest $14.7 bln in tourism, mall projects in China's south
* Audi, SAIC Motor sign deal to weigh jointly making Audi cars in China- source
* Great Wall Motors to launch new "high-end" brand
* China Railway Construction to be added to Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
* China State Construction Engineering's unit wins PPP contract, investment about 18.9 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.
* Dow holds above 20,000 at open; S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs