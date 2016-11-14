* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14 pct

* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8150 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Oct new yuan loans down sharply as property curbs start to bite

* China's household debt a growing risk to economy

* Investors dodge China's whack-a-mole outflow curbs

* China says may relax foreign ownership controls on financial firms - statement

* China's former finmin to head national pension fund - Caixin

* China to launch yuan direct trading pair with Canadian dollar

* China state planner approves $5.14 bln highway project in Yunnan province

* China says concerned about EU protectionism on steel imports

* Baosteel raises main steel product prices for Dec delivery

* Iron ore sees biggest weekly gain ever on China outlook, futures Data due:

* China releases Oct monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Spring Airlines' Oct passenger carried up 11.4 pct, cargo and mail carried up 16.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Securities regulator approved 15 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 1.12 bln yuan

* LeEco top managers and key staff plan to boost no less than 300 mln yuan worth of shares in the company in next 6 months

* China Construction Bank inks $1.47 bln debt-for-equity swap with Chongqing Construction

* Beijing Xinwei Technology's shareholder cuts 2.3 pct stake

M&A

* China Evergrande boosts stake in Vanke to 8.95 pct

* Tsinghua Unigroup boosts stake in ZTE's Hong Kong shares to 5 pct

* Chinese buyers seek insurance to protect against failed U.S. deals Regulation

* China bourse takes action against Evergrande-related accounts over "abnormal" trading

* Top Chinese businesswoman Dong removed as chief of Gree Group-Xinhua

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Unicom, Alibaba Group sign strategic cooperation agreement on telecommunications, mobile internet and industry internet

* Dalian Wanda to invest $14.7 bln in tourism, mall projects in China's south

* Audi, SAIC Motor sign deal to weigh jointly making Audi cars in China- source

* Great Wall Motors to launch new "high-end" brand

* China Railway Construction to be added to Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

* China Railway Construction to be added to Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

* China State Construction Engineering's unit wins PPP contract, investment about 18.9 bln yuan