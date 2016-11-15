* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24 pct
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI -1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8452 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China issues contingency guidelines for managing local govt debt woes
* China Oct c.bank FX sales at $39.2 bln, easing from Sept
* China looking to take part in Areva restructuring
* MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes
* China soybean futures plunge on talk of govt moves to curb speculation - analysts
* China's northern Heilongjiang to close 44 coal mines in 5 yrs
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Life Jan-Oct premium income at about 394.7 bln yuan
* New China Life Jan-Oct accumulated gross premium income at 102.15 bln
yuan
* Ping An Insurance announces Jan-Oct premium income for units
* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Oct newly signed contracts up 29
pct
* CRRC's July-Nov newly signed contracts at 25.2 bln yuan
* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Oct newly signed contracts up 9 pct
* Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Oct passenger throughput up 11.8 pct
y/y, cargo throughput up 11.4 pct y/y
* Hainan Airlines Oct passenger carried up 23.0 pct y/y, mail and cargo carried
up 3.9 pct y/y
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile aims to achieve 54-60 bln yuan in sales revenue in
2017
Equity changes/IPOs
* TESIRO Jewelry's IPO 5207.64 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Great-Sun Foods' IPO 7,236.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Bank of Shanghai's share trade to debut on Nov 16
M&A
* Gree Electric Appliances to cut or cancel fundraising for asset acquisition
proposal
* Chinese copper firm buys owner of Hollywood's Voltage, maker of "The Hurt Locker"
* Shanghai Electric to acquire equity, property assets via share issue
* SAIC Motor's unit to buy 90 pct stake in auto tech firm for 221.9 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology to boost capital of ultimate controlling
shareholder's finance unit
* China Railway Construction consortium wins $2-bln Beijing airport project
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)