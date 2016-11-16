S&P 500 TICKS ABOVE 2,299.55 LEVEL, HITS RECORD HIGH
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20 pct
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.8565 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index 2.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China will accomplish key 2016 development tasks -premier
* Peru asks to join China-led trade deal but still hopeful on TPP
* China's overheated Shenzhen and Wuhan step up curbs on home purchases
* China produced 461,000 new energy vehicles in Jan-Sept, up 83.7 pct y/y -National Statistics Bureau
* MEDIA-China considers consumption tax on luxury cars
* China Huarong to sell $3.64 bln of bonds to buy more distressed assets
* After frantic rally, China commodities fall hard as speculators panic
* China's Wuhan Steel says completed capacity cuts ahead of schedule
* Freeport sees 2017 copper TC/RCs flat to lower amid balanced market
* INTERVIEW-Japan's Pan Pacific Copper sees China 2017 copper premium near $72/T Data due:
* China Commercial Banks' Forex Purchases/Sales
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Leshi Holdings secures $600 mln in support
* CSG Holding's Chairman Zeng Nan, CEO Wu Guobin, CFO Luo Youming and four vice presidents resign
Earnings/Performance
* China Pacific Insurance Group announces Jan-Oct premium income for subsidiaries
* China Southern Airlines Oct passenger carried up 7.1 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 11.5 percent y/y
* Air China Oct passenger carried up 7.3 percent y/y, cargo and mail carried up 9.5 percent y/y
* China Eastern Airlines Oct passenger carried up 8.1 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 3.2 percent y/y
* Metallurgical Corp of China's Jan-Oct contracts up 17.9 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenli Electrical Machine's IPO 8,323.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology's IPO 3,593.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment to buy stake in medicine firm for 862.7 mln yuan, shares to resume trading
* Lundin Mining to sell stake in Tenke mine owner for $1.14 bln
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction's consortium wins bid for subway PPP project in Qingdao city with investment of about 22.9 bln yuan
* Blackcow Food, China Fortune Land, asset management firm plan 3 bln yuan industry fund (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
