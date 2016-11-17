Nikkei hits near 3-wk high on Wall Street gains; financials up
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14 pct
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.8761 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China calls for new private bank to rejuvenate northeast
* U.S. panel urges ban on China state firms buying U.S. companies
* China Jan-Oct FDI +4.2 pct y/y - state radio
* China's retail sales to reach about 48 trln yuan by 2020 - Commerce Ministry
* China c.bank lends $43.96 bln via medium-term lending facility, rates unchanged
* China commercial banks' forex sales ease to $14.6 bln in Oct
* China's Bohai-rim thermal coal index falls for 2nd straight week
Company moves:
In focus
* REUTERS SUMMIT-China Minsheng Fin eyes financial sector buys in Europe
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai International Airport's Oct passenger throughput up 8.4 pct y/y, cargo throughput up 11.0 pct y/y
* China Coal Energy Oct and Jan-Oct commercial coal output down 10.7 pct and 15.5 pct, respectively
Equity changes/IPOs
* Power Construction Corp of China gets regulatory approval for private placement
* Jointown Pharma shares to halt trading from Nov 17 pending private placement plan
* Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries' IPO 3,827.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 4,473.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Gree Electric Appliances scraps asset acquisition plan, share trade to resume
* Freeport closes Congo mine sale, CEO talking to state miner
* Shaanxi J&R Fire Protection shares to resume trading, plans to acquire a 19.9 pct stake in Altura Mining Ltd for AUD41.6 mln
* Deadline extended for Beijing Xinwei Technology, Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal Regulation
* Shanghai Zhongyida probed by securities regulator for possible information disclosure violation, could be given delisting alert in case of severe violation or fraud
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Liaoning Cheng Da to sell stakes in JVs with Carrefour China for 420 mln yuan
* Focused Photonics Hangzhou's consortium signs river treatment PPP contract worth 1.25 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China stocks are set for a five-day winning streak, hitting a fresh six-week high on Thursday morning, but gains were curbed after profits earned by industrial firms grew at a sharply slower pace last month.