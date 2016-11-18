US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat after 2-day run; Dow stays above 20,000
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.8720 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Investors warm to China after last year's warnings
* China tries carrots as local governments resist reforms
* China reverses coal mining curbs as winter approaches
* China-backed bid wins Mexico tender for major telco network
* Venezuela taps China credit line for $2.2 bln oil output push
* China to lift grain output 10 pct by 2020, tackle rural pollution
* China state planner approves 2 highway projects in Sichuan, Gansu provinces Data due:
* China house prices
Company moves:
In focus
* China Evergrande further raises stake in China Vanke to 9.452 pct
* CSG Holding says top management reshuffle voluntary, no material impact on its operation
* VW, Didi in talks for high-end car-hailing service in China
Earnings/Performance
* Shenzhen Tatfook Technology sees 2016 net profit more than doubling
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Great Wall seeks investors ahead of market listing
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake
* Shenzhen Zhongzhuang Construction's IPO 2,556.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Keda Tech's IPO 5280.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China Vanke updates on acquiring assets by way of issuance of shares
* Anbang Asset, a unit of Anbang Insurance Group, boosts stake in China State Construction Engineering to 5 pct
* Cosco Shipping's units sign deals to buy stakes in China Cosco Shipping's overseas units
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Hebei Logistics Industry Group has not made full interest payment on short-term bills - Shanghai Clearing House
* China's CAMC Engineering plans to invest in new Finnish pulp plant
* Yonyou Network Technology to set up private bank in Beijing with 10 partners
* Loncin Motor to invest in Italy's C.M.D Costruzioni Motori Diesel (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.
* Dow holds above 20,000 at open; S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs