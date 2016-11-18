* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.8720 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Investors warm to China after last year's warnings

* China tries carrots as local governments resist reforms

* China reverses coal mining curbs as winter approaches

* China-backed bid wins Mexico tender for major telco network

* Venezuela taps China credit line for $2.2 bln oil output push

* China to lift grain output 10 pct by 2020, tackle rural pollution

* China state planner approves 2 highway projects in Sichuan, Gansu provinces Data due:

* China house prices

Company moves:

In focus

* China Evergrande further raises stake in China Vanke to 9.452 pct

* CSG Holding says top management reshuffle voluntary, no material impact on its operation

* VW, Didi in talks for high-end car-hailing service in China

Earnings/Performance

* Shenzhen Tatfook Technology sees 2016 net profit more than doubling

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Great Wall seeks investors ahead of market listing

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake

* Shenzhen Zhongzhuang Construction's IPO 2,556.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Keda Tech's IPO 5280.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China Vanke updates on acquiring assets by way of issuance of shares

* Anbang Asset, a unit of Anbang Insurance Group, boosts stake in China State Construction Engineering to 5 pct

* Cosco Shipping's units sign deals to buy stakes in China Cosco Shipping's overseas units

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hebei Logistics Industry Group has not made full interest payment on short-term bills - Shanghai Clearing House

* China's CAMC Engineering plans to invest in new Finnish pulp plant

* Yonyou Network Technology to set up private bank in Beijing with 10 partners

* Loncin Motor to invest in Italy's C.M.D Costruzioni Motori Diesel (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)