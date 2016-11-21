* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15 pct

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8880 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China pledges further opening as leaders scramble for free trade

* With Trump win, China looks to seize Asia free trade leadership

* EXCLUSIVE - China ready to slow yuan descent, worried about capital outflows - sources

* HK firms in China charm-push ahead of HK-Shenzhen investment link

* China's AMAC issues mutual fund stress-test guidelines - China Securities Journal

* AUTOSHOW - Automakers in China on tenterhooks over fate of key tax break Regulation:

* China punishes investor for 'illegal' trading via Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect

* As China punishes speculators, billions of dollars exit commodities

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Alibaba buys into supermarket chain Sanjiang Shopping

* Anbang Asset to acquire 100 million shares in China State Construction Engineering in next 12 months

* Deutsche Bank says sells China's Hua Xia Bank stake for $3.37 bln

* U.S. extends ZTE reprieve on exports curbs until Feb. 27

Earnings/Performance

* China Shenhua Oct and Jan-Oct commercial coal output up 9.5 pct and 2.1 pct, Oct and Jan-Oct coal sales volume up 34.8 pct and 6.1 pct

Equity changes/IPOs 

* China securities regulator approved on Friday 14 IPOs to raise up to 6.4 bln yuan

* China Molybdenum updates on non-public issuance of A shares

* Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining sign agreement to transfer 15 pct more interest in Kamoa-Kakula Copper

M&A

* Germany's Aixtron says U.S. opposes China deal on security grounds

* China's Join In to acquire a 28.23 stake in Wingtech Communication for 1.01 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Grand Automotive Services' subsidiaries plan to invest 6.6 billion yuan to set up auto investment management JV

* Shanghai 2345 Network to set up equity investment fund worth 5 bln yuan with partner

* By-health signs strategic cooperation agreement with Royal DSM N.V. China