* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15 pct
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8880 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
Policy, government, sector news:
* China pledges further opening as leaders scramble for free trade
* With Trump win, China looks to seize Asia free trade leadership
* EXCLUSIVE - China ready to slow yuan descent, worried about capital outflows - sources
* HK firms in China charm-push ahead of HK-Shenzhen investment link
* China's AMAC issues mutual fund stress-test guidelines - China Securities Journal
* AUTOSHOW - Automakers in China on tenterhooks over fate of key tax break
Regulation:
* China punishes investor for 'illegal' trading via Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect
* As China punishes speculators, billions of dollars exit commodities
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Alibaba buys into supermarket chain Sanjiang Shopping
* Anbang Asset to acquire 100 million shares in China State Construction Engineering
in next 12 months
* Deutsche Bank says sells China's Hua Xia Bank stake for $3.37 bln
* U.S. extends ZTE reprieve on exports curbs until Feb. 27
Earnings/Performance
* China Shenhua Oct and Jan-Oct commercial coal output up 9.5 pct and 2.1 pct,
Oct and Jan-Oct coal sales volume up 34.8 pct and 6.1 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China securities regulator approved on Friday 14 IPOs to raise up to 6.4 bln yuan
* China Molybdenum updates on non-public issuance of A shares
* Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining sign agreement to transfer 15 pct more
interest in Kamoa-Kakula Copper
M&A
* Germany's Aixtron says U.S. opposes China deal on security grounds
* China's Join In to acquire a 28.23 stake in Wingtech Communication for 1.01
bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Grand Automotive Services' subsidiaries plan to invest 6.6 billion yuan
to set up auto investment management JV
* Shanghai 2345 Network to set up equity investment fund worth 5 bln yuan with
partner
* By-health signs strategic cooperation agreement with Royal DSM N.V. China
