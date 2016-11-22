* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 17.4 pct

* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.8944 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct

Policy, government, sector news:

* China's spending on R&D rises to 2.07 pct of GDP

* China grain buyers turn abroad as local suppliers fail to keep on trucking

* Companies told to halt production in northern Chinese city in anti-pollution drive

* China's Hebei province completes 2016 steel capacity cuts

* China's introduction of credit default swaps on interbank market credit positive for asset managers - Moody's Company moves:

In focus

* Anbang Asset Management further boosts stake in China State Construction Engineering to 6.21 pct

* Beijing Soft Rock scraps asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda

Default

* Dalian Machine Tools Group has not made full interest payment on short-term bills - Shanghai Clearing House

Equity changes/IPOs

* Fosun Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder further raises stake

* Xinxiang Chemical Fiber's major shareholder and its parties acting in concert boost their combined stake to 16.8 pct

* Lock-up period for Beijing Shougang's 1.76 bln shares to end on Nov 24

* Lock-up period for Beijing Jingyuntong Technology's 273.5 mln shares to end on November 28

* Lock-up period for Chongqing Iron & Steel's 2 bln A-shares to end on Nov 25

* Hunan Oil Pump's IPO 8,989 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shenzhen Senior Technology Material's IPO 3,570.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* EXCLUSIVE-China's Anbang may buy $2.3 bln in Japanese property from Blackstone - sources

* Aixtron says has arguments to overcome worries over China deal

* Loften Environmental Technology to acquire assets worth 10 bln yuan via share issue Trading halts

* Trading in Datang International A shares to remain suspended

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Wintime Energy signs agreement on China, UK projects, plans overseas fertility fund

* Faw Car to sell high-end car brand Hongqi related assets to controlling shareholder

* Sunresin New Materials files lawsuit against Chalco and Guizhou branch