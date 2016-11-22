US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower at open
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 17.4 pct
* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.8944 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's spending on R&D rises to 2.07 pct of GDP
* China grain buyers turn abroad as local suppliers fail to keep on trucking
* Companies told to halt production in northern Chinese city in anti-pollution drive
* China's Hebei province completes 2016 steel capacity cuts
* China's introduction of credit default swaps on interbank market credit positive for asset managers - Moody's Company moves:
In focus
* Anbang Asset Management further boosts stake in China State Construction Engineering to 6.21 pct
* Beijing Soft Rock scraps asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda
Default
* Dalian Machine Tools Group has not made full interest payment on short-term bills - Shanghai Clearing House
Equity changes/IPOs
* Fosun Pharmaceutical's controlling shareholder further raises stake
* Xinxiang Chemical Fiber's major shareholder and its parties acting in concert boost their combined stake to 16.8 pct
* Lock-up period for Beijing Shougang's 1.76 bln shares to end on Nov 24
* Lock-up period for Beijing Jingyuntong Technology's 273.5 mln shares to end on November 28
* Lock-up period for Chongqing Iron & Steel's 2 bln A-shares to end on Nov 25
* Hunan Oil Pump's IPO 8,989 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shenzhen Senior Technology Material's IPO 3,570.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Anbang may buy $2.3 bln in Japanese property from Blackstone - sources
* Aixtron says has arguments to overcome worries over China deal
* Loften Environmental Technology to acquire assets worth 10 bln yuan via share issue Trading halts
* Trading in Datang International A shares to remain suspended
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Wintime Energy signs agreement on China, UK projects, plans overseas fertility fund
* Faw Car to sell high-end car brand Hongqi related assets to controlling shareholder
* Sunresin New Materials files lawsuit against Chalco and Guizhou branch (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
DOW TURNS LOWER, FALLS 0.1 PCT AS CHEVRON DRAGS; S&P 500, NASDAQ 0.15 PCT LOWER
