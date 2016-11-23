* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15 pct

* SSEC +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +1.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8920 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Chinese official optimistic about US trade amid Trump uncertainty

* New yuan fix 'encourages capital flight' from China - ex PBOC policymaker

* New Development Bank approves loans for China, India projects

* Shanghai Futures Exchange to raise metals margins, trading limits Data due:

* China issues final batch of trade data for major commodities

Company moves:

In focus

* China Evergrande Group further boosts its stake in China Vanke to 10 pct

* Securities regulators asks China State Construction Engineering to confirm if Anbang Asset has plans to engage in the company's operation and management

* Wanda Group dismisses Beijing Soft Rock's "asset-swap deal" announcement as purely "publicity stunt"

Equity changes/IPOs

* Songcheng Performance's controlling shareholder and other major shareholders cut a combined 4.4 pct stake

* Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical sold entire stake in Guotai Junan Securities

* Tibet Aim Pharm's Shenzhen IPO 3,283.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Chinese, Japanese, Kazakh firms in talks about Areva stake - source

* Deadline extended for Beijing Xinwei, Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal

* INTERVIEW-China's Jin Jiang seeking more luxury hotels in Europe Major contracts

* China Railway signs deal on infrastructure projects, investment worth at least 100 bln yuan

* China Railway Construction wins highway contract with investment at 2.7 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's CCB seeks foreign investors for debt-for-equity swaps

* China's AgBank to set up $1.45 billion debt swap subsidiary

* Han's Laser Technology plans to increase investment in overseas unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)