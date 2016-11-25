* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10 pct

* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.9180 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China banking regulator wrestles with $2.9 trillion off-balance sheet WMPs

* China beats target with 88 mln T steel capacity cut - vice premier

* EXCLUSIVE-Allianz to set up China fund unit to target investments abroad -sources

* China to probe illegal expansion in coal, steel sectors

* China sends environmental inspection teams to 7 more regions

* China net gold imports via Hong Kong hit 3-month high in October

* Chinese official defends Chinese takeovers of German firms - newspaper

* China to start auctioning cotton reserves in March 2017

* China approves 2 high-speed railway projects worth $5.98 bln

Company moves:

In focus

* Anbang Asset Management boosts its stake in China State Construction Engineering to 10 pct

* Greek PPC utility shareholders clear grid sale to China's State Grid

* China Securities to launch up to $1.1 bln HK IPO on Monday -IFR

Equity changes/IPOs

* Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical's biggest shareholder raises stake to 26.25 pct

* China High Speed Railway Technology's three major shareholders cut a combined 3.99 pct stake

* T&S Communications' IPO 3,242.12 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item's IPO 8,079.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* New Hope Liuhe gets approval to acquire assets, share trade to resume

* Transfar Zhilian unit to acquire a 18.4 pct stake in IT firm for 77.5 mln yuan, plans logistics-related investments Regulation

* Shandong Iron and Steel's director probed for serious discipline breaches

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Gezhouba Group's consortium wins 13.1 billion yuan construction PPP contract

* Chinese drugmaker invests $36.5 mln in British biotech business Kymab

* Bank of Shanghai gets approval to set up consumer finance JV (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)