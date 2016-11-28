* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 14 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.8 pct

* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.9170 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock trading link to launch on Dec. 5

* Chinese yuan still a strong currency, should stabilise -central banker

* China securities regulator approves 14 IPOs to raise up to 11.2 bln yuan

* China steps up protection of property rights

* China's Oct industrial profits get boost from raw material sectors

* China state-owned firms' year-to-date profit growth turns positive in Oct

* China's money rates rise on seasonal demand for funds and yuan weakness

* China c.bank warns against outflows via Shanghai FTZ disguised as investment - sources

* China may look at banks' cross-border yuan business in risk assessments - Caixin

* China launches commodity trading centre in Shanghai, eyes Asia gas hub status

* China's iron ore imports on track to top 1 bln T; India shipments surge Data due:

* China services trade deficit data Company moves:

In focus

* Anbang Asset plans to further acquire up to 3.5 billion shares in China State Construction Engineering in next 12 months

* China Great Wall AMC restructures as joint stock company ahead of IPO

* INTERVIEW-Xiaomi says shrinking smartphone sales won't hit the company

* Hainan Airlines announces major plans

Equity changes/IPOs

* Beijing Xinwei Technology's major shareholder cut 56.2 million shares between September 6 and November 23

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group further boosts shareholding

M&A

* EXCLUSIVE-Russia's InterRAO, China Huadian Corp interested in Enel Russia - sources

* Shanghai Electric Power plans to acquire SPIC's unit for about 3 bln yuan

* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma scraps asset acquisition plan, share trade to resume

* Changyuan Group buys a 25 pct stake in lithium technology firm for 100 mln yuan Regulation

* Hundsun Technologies' software unit punished by securities regulator for facilitating illegal margin financing

* GF Securities receives penalty decision from securities regulator

* China probes Chongqing Iron and Steel Group executive over 'discipline breach'

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Jahwa United's chairman resigns, share trade to resume

* Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering to set up investment JV with CITIC Securities (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)