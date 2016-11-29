* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.9083 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.9 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* INTERVIEW-Senior PBOC researcher: Must break "feedback loop" behind yuan falls

* PREVIEW-China Nov factory activity likely continued steady expansion

* EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong's SFC to require financial firms to register key managers - sources

* China Oct services trade deficit $20.9 bln - fx regulator

* China banking regulator to tighten rules on lenders' derivative trading

* China's Tianjin city steps up curbs to tighten mortgage lending

* Shanghai steps up home buying curbs as China broadens measures to cool market

* China approves $36-bln railway plan for Jing-Jin-Ji megacity

* China's commodity exchanges tighten rules to tame price swings

Company moves:

In focus

* Meitu's HK IPO to value China photo app maker at up to $4.5 bln -IFR

* China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract

* Gree Electric Appliances' share trade to halt from Nov 29 pending announcement

* China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments

Equity changes/IPOs

* Datang Int'l Power Generation aims to raise 9.95 bln yuan via share issue to fund projects

* Shaanxi Coal's 4.45-pct shareholder Huaneng International Power Development Corporation plans to cut as much as all of its stake in next 12 months

* Lock-up period for BBMG Corp's 919.8 mln A-shares to end on Dec 5

* Xinjiang Beiken Energy Engineering's IPO 3,987.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jiangsu Rutong Petro-Machinery's IPO 6,111.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Zhonghang Heibao plans asset acquisition, to sell assets and debts

* By-health to acquire a 16.7 pct stake in Dongtai Cibainian Biology Engineering for 30 mln yuan

* Shanghai Lingang gets approval for asset restructuring, share trade to resume

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products unit to buy a 90 pct stake in bio-products firm Regulation

* Huatai Securities receives penalty decision from securities regulator

* Haitong Securities receives penalty decision from securities regulator

Default

* China City Construction fails to make interest payment on medium-term notes - China clearing house

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Group signs subway, highway projects

* China State Construction Engineering's newly-signed contracts totalled 52.5 billion yuan

* Yonghui Superstores gets banking regulator's approval to set up private bank