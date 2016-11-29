* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
SHANGHAI, Nov 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* INTERVIEW-Senior PBOC researcher: Must break "feedback loop" behind yuan falls
* PREVIEW-China Nov factory activity likely continued steady expansion
* EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong's SFC to require financial firms to register key managers - sources
* China Oct services trade deficit $20.9 bln - fx regulator
* China banking regulator to tighten rules on lenders' derivative trading
* China's Tianjin city steps up curbs to tighten mortgage lending
* Shanghai steps up home buying curbs as China broadens measures to cool market
* China approves $36-bln railway plan for Jing-Jin-Ji megacity
* China's commodity exchanges tighten rules to tame price swings
Company moves:
In focus
* Meitu's HK IPO to value China photo app maker at up to $4.5 bln -IFR
* China Railway Construction Corp wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract
* Gree Electric Appliances' share trade to halt from Nov 29 pending announcement
* China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments
Equity changes/IPOs
* Datang Int'l Power Generation aims to raise 9.95 bln yuan via share
issue to fund projects
* Shaanxi Coal's 4.45-pct shareholder Huaneng International Power Development
Corporation plans to cut as much as all of its stake in next 12 months
* Lock-up period for BBMG Corp's 919.8 mln A-shares to end on Dec 5
* Xinjiang Beiken Energy Engineering's IPO 3,987.2 times oversubscribed in
online tranche
* Jiangsu Rutong Petro-Machinery's IPO 6,111.8 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* Zhonghang Heibao plans asset acquisition, to sell assets and debts
* By-health to acquire a 16.7 pct stake in Dongtai Cibainian Biology Engineering
for 30 mln yuan
* Shanghai Lingang gets approval for asset restructuring, share trade to resume
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products unit to buy a 90 pct stake in bio-products firm
Regulation
* Huatai Securities receives penalty decision from securities regulator
* Haitong Securities receives penalty decision from securities
regulator
Default
* China City Construction fails to make interest payment on medium-term notes - China
clearing house
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Group signs subway, highway projects
* China State Construction Engineering's newly-signed contracts totalled 52.5
billion yuan
* Yonghui Superstores gets banking regulator's approval to set up private bank
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)