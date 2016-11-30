MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26
DUBAI, Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.4 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8980 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China forex regulator tightens controls to stem capital outflows - sources
* China's yuan will appreciate vs dollar in the long-term-c.bank adviser
* China regulator says supports legitimate, compliant overseas direct investment
* China QFII quota rises to $86.41 bln at end-Nov - FX regulator
* China 10-yr March treasury futures close down 0.7 pct
* China c.bank rejects media report that some mortgage lending suspended
* China's banking regulator asks peer-to-peer lenders to register
* China to further open up upstream oil and gas sector by 2020
* China to invest $174 bln in hydro and wind from 2016-2020 - NEA
* China's property market in a bubble but won't collapse, says Wanda chairman
* When necessary, will promptly intervene in some insurance companies' aggressive equity investment to promote their prudent and steady investment - insurance regulator vice chairman
Company moves:
In focus
* China Evergrande further boosts its stake in China Vanke to 14.07 pct
* Poly Real Estate scraps stake purchase plan, share trade to resume
* Tech-focused investment bank China Renaissance targets growth at home, U.S.
Earnings/Performance
* Henan Senyuan Electric expects 2016 profit to rise 80-110 pct y/y
Equity changes
* Shanghai Jahwa United 's controlling shareholder and party acting in concert with it boost their combined stake to 32 pct
* Bank of Jiangsu plans to raise up to 20 bln yuan in preference share private placement
* Jointown Pharma plans to raise up to 4 bln yuan in share private placement to replenish capital
* Lock-up period for Shanghai Huayi's 287.2 mln shares to end on Dec 5
IPO
* Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities sets H-share offering at HK$3.6
* Shenyang Sinqi Pharmaceutical's Shenzhen IPO 6,610.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology's IPO 2,707.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Lancy's unit raises stakes in South Korea's L&P Cosmetics
* Tianqi Lithium plans to exercise option to buy Rockwood Lithium stake
* Chengdu Techcent Environment plans to buy Aqseptence Group via share issue Regulation
* Far East Smarter Energy's owner probed, invests in energy project
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Eastern Airlines to sell China Eastern Air Logistics for 2.43 bln yuan
* Lingnan Landscape in deal to invest in tourism project worth 5.1 bln yuan (Reporting by China bureau)
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to more than a two-week high on Thursday morning tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota unused, Shanghai->HK suspended