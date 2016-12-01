UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.8 pct
* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.8848 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China names custodian banks in plan to invest up to $290 bln in pension funds
* China's private-sector engine revs up, but will it keep firing?
* China steps up quality checks on state-owned overseas assets
* China's overseas securities investment (excluding reserve assets) totalled $312 bln at end-June, up 11 pct from end-2015 - forex regulator
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* Shanghai exchange limits zinc, lead positions for non-members Data due:
* China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI
* Caixin manufacturing PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng, has rapidly raised its stake in Gree Electric to 4.13 pct from 0.99 pct at end-Q3. Gree shares will resume trading on Thursday
* Cnina's CNPC to split natural gas sales arm from transportation business
* Beijing Xinwei still in talks to buy Spacecom but for a reduced price
Equity changes
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma gets approval to issue up to 80.7 mln H-shares
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Sanan Optoelectronics' shareholder terminates share purchase plan
* China Sports Industry's shareholder not in talks with related parties on share transfer
* Chongqing Zhifei Biological's major shareholder cut stake by 3.7 pct to 12.45 pct
* Hengtong Optic Electric's controlling shareholder to boost stake
IPOs
* Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology's Shenzhen IPO 8,568.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiajiayue's IPO 4,407 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Hytera Communications in talks to buy Sepura, sets up overseas units
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals updates on progress of participation in privatization of Vitaco
* Wolong Electric plans to sell unit's stake for 1.08 bln yuan to Xiamen Red Phase Instruments Major contracts
* Greenland's units win infrastructure PPP contracts worth 599.8 mln yuan
* China Railway Construction's units win contracts worth 19.8 bln yuan
* Suzhou Gold Mantis unit signs PPP project with investment of about 3.6 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BOE Technology to invest 46.5 bln yuan in AMOLED project, unit to expand TFT-LED output
* Aier Eye Hospital invests in ophthalmology fund, sets up U.S. unit
* ZTE's unit in deal to sell 85.5 pct stake in ZTEWelink for 692.55 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.