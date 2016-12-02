* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct

* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8865 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.7 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* POLL-Yuan to fall further on outflows, USD rally, after hitting 8-yr low

* China think tank: 35 cities at "high risk" of falling house prices

* China details budget management rules for local government debt

* China could further ease childbirth curbs - government think-tank

* China insurers may invest $100 bln overseas in next 3 yrs -BNP Paribas

* China central bank lends 739.00 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Nov

* China outstanding pledged supplementary lending at 2,011.10 bln yuan at end-Nov - c. bank

* China central bank lends 28.47 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Nov

Company moves:

In focus

* China Cinda Asset Management cuts its stake in CITIC Securities' H-shares to 2.31 pct from 5.07 pct - HKex disclosure

* Ingenic Semiconductor to acquire stakes in 3 companies for 13 bln yuan

Earnings/Performance

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Nov cargo, container throughputs up 11.3 pct and 7.1 pct yoy

Equity changes/IPOs

* Regulator approves Western Securities' share issue plan

* Metallurgical Corp of China cuts share issue size to 7.3 bln yuan from 9.8 bln yuan

* Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products says major shareholder cuts stake to 12.5 pct from 16.2 pct

* Center Intl's IPO 6,228.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Jiangsu Shagang to acquire investment management firm and tech firm via cash, share issue

* Zhejiang Asia Pacific's controlling shareholder to buy France's Groupe GMD for about 300 million euros Major contracts

* China Railway Construction to bid for 4 subway construction PPP projects

* China Railway Group wins bids for construction contracts for 36.7 bln yuan

* China CAMC Engineering's consortium wins irrigation, dam construction PPP contract

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Gezhouba gets approval to issue 3.08 bln yuan asset-backed securities

* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical's unit to invest about 2.7 bln yuan in PVC project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)