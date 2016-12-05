* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8 pct

* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8900 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China securities regulator chairman condemns "barbaric" company buy-outs by asset managers

* Chinese insurers have significant risk management deficiencies - watchdog

* China's Xi says government to increase environmental inspections

* Shenzhen-HK stock link lets foreigners access China's booming tech firms

* China's money rates rise for week on tight liquidity

* Bank of China sharply limits forex sales to companies in Shanghai - sources

* Chinese policymakers closely watching capital flows, market changes - Finmin official

* China should use part of its foreign reserves to stabilise yuan expectations -c.bank adviser

* China aims to boost equity funding with national investment standard - c.bank official

* China to issue yuan sovereign bonds via Hong Kong Monetary Authority's money markets unit

* China securities regulator approves 13 IPOs to raise up to 7.5 bln yuan Data due:

* Caixin Services PMI

Company moves:

In focus

* Vanke clarifies speculation over block trades

* Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng, says its stake in Gree Electric is below 5 pct

* Obama bars China's Fujian from buying Aixtron's U.S. business

Earnings/Performance

* China Vanke reports Nov sales of 29.47 bln yuan

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Nov sales up 0.1 pct

* Jiangling Motors' Nov vehicle sales up 66.3 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Wuliangye Yibin cuts share issue size to 1.85 bln yuan from 2.33 bln yuan

* BOE buys back shares, unit and partners plan insurance firm

* Minsheng Banking gets regulatory approval to issue preference shares

M&A

* YTP Express plans private placement, exchangeable bonds, scraps acquisition plan

* Chinese suitors eye stake in Wacker Chemie's Siltronic -sources

* Shanghai Lujiazui's units win bid to acquire Suzhou firm

* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof's unit to acquire stake in Germany's DAW unit

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' unit to acquire stake in biopharma firm Potential default

* Inner Mongolia Berun has uncertainties in super short-term bills interest payment

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Gemdale to acquire stake in property project, unit's JV applies for U.S. bank loans

* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine in licensing agreement with Japan's Oncolys Biopharma

(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)