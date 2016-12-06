* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 21 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7 pct

* SSEC -1.2 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.8830 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PREVIEW-China Nov data to show steady growth, but yuan, capital controls a worry

* China to push forward reforms that benefit economic growth - President Xi

* Bank of China says still conducting "reasonable" forex sales in Shanghai

* China pledges to simplify tax scheme after switch to VAT

* China sets 2020 target for clean air in big cities

* Moody's says outlook for China's banking system is negative Regulation

* Insurance regulator takes regulatory measures against Foresea Life, a unit of Baoneng, including suspending its new universal life insurance business

* Insurance regulator suspends online insurance business of 6 companies, including Foresea Life and Evergrande Life, a unit of China Evergrande

Company moves:

In focus

* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel get approval from China's anti-monopoly authorities for acquisition deal

* Aixtron could revive takeover despite U.S. block - analysts

Earnings/Performance

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Nov vehicle sales up 14.7 pct

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Nov vehicle sales down 5 pct

* Chongqing Sokon's Nov vehicle sales up 30.9 pct, share trade to halt

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology's IPO 3,035 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* A-Zenith Furniture's IPO 5,764.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Shanghai Electric Power gets CCP's approval to acquire K-Electric

* Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition

* Beijing Kingee Culture to acquire stakes in five jewelry firms for 3 bln yuan Default

* Inner Mongolia Berun Holding Group fails to pay interest on short-term bills

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Senyuan Electric signs MOU with Congo's SNEL Sari on electricity projects (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)