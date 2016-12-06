FOREX-Dollar slides to 7-week low on Trump concerns; sterling rallies
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 21 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7 pct
* SSEC -1.2 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8830 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* PREVIEW-China Nov data to show steady growth, but yuan, capital controls a worry
* China to push forward reforms that benefit economic growth - President Xi
* Bank of China says still conducting "reasonable" forex sales in Shanghai
* China pledges to simplify tax scheme after switch to VAT
* China sets 2020 target for clean air in big cities
* Moody's says outlook for China's banking system is negative Regulation
* Insurance regulator takes regulatory measures against Foresea Life, a unit of Baoneng, including suspending its new universal life insurance business
* Insurance regulator suspends online insurance business of 6 companies, including Foresea Life and Evergrande Life, a unit of China Evergrande
Company moves:
In focus
* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel get approval from China's anti-monopoly authorities for acquisition deal
* Aixtron could revive takeover despite U.S. block - analysts
Earnings/Performance
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Nov vehicle sales up 14.7 pct
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Nov vehicle sales down 5 pct
* Chongqing Sokon's Nov vehicle sales up 30.9 pct, share trade to halt
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology's IPO 3,035 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* A-Zenith Furniture's IPO 5,764.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Shanghai Electric Power gets CCP's approval to acquire K-Electric
* Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition
* Beijing Kingee Culture to acquire stakes in five jewelry firms for 3 bln yuan Default
* Inner Mongolia Berun Holding Group fails to pay interest on short-term bills
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Senyuan Electric signs MOU with Congo's SNEL Sari on electricity projects (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
