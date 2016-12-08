UPDATE 8-Oil up 2 pct on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains
* Dow holds above 20,000 at open; S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 13.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3 pct
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8720 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.0 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China premier says steady growth this year to lay good foundation for 2017
* China Nov forex reserves fall more than expected to lowest in nearly 6 years
* China c.bank activities behind Nov drop in FX reserves - forex regulator
* China starts $21.8 billion offshore fund amid currency concerns
* China gold reserves unchanged at end-November - central bank
* China pledges to increase openness with foreign investment rules
* China's CIC head says Trump to be careful in considering tariffs when in office Data due:
* China Nov trade data
Company moves:
In focus
* Sri Lanka to ink JV with Chinese firm to develop southern port
* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel gets regulatory approval for merger via share swap
* LeEco's sports unit cuts 10 pct of staff amid funding crunch
* Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology's unit plans cooperation with Apple
Earnings/Performance
* Wanda Cinema Line's Jan-Nov box office revenues up 25 pct
* Poly Real Estate's Nov contract sales up 21.3 pct, clinches seven property projects
* COSCO Shipping's Nov cargo throughput down 26.4 pct
* TCL's Nov smartphone sales down 27.86 pct y/y, LCD TV sales up 3.02 pct y/y
Equity changes
* Zijin Mining approved to issue A-shares in private placement
* Aier Eye Hospital to raise up to 2.4 bln yuan in private placement
* Lock-up period for Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power's 2.48 bln shares to end on Dec 13
* Lock-up period for Sanan Optoelectronics' 249.5 mln shares to end on Dec 15
IPOs
* Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive & Technology's IPO 6,654.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Lily Group's IPO 5,730 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Tianjin Tianhai Investment's acquisition of Ingram Micro Inc. in cash via its unit GCL ACQUISITION, INC has been completed
* Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments to acquire medical equipment firm for 2.2 bln yuan
Major contracts
* Shanghai Tunnel unit's project company signs highway PPP contract worth about 8.6 bln yuan
* China Railway Construction signs construction contract worth about 3.7 billion yuan in Thailand
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group sells software unit for 453.4 mln yuan
*
* China Int'l Marine Containers' part-owned unit to bring in strategic investor (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Dow holds above 20,000 at open; S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)