* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 13 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8825 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China Nov trade rises unexpectedly in sign of global pick-up but Trump clouds 2017
* China's FX reserves remain ample, capital outflows under control - Xinhua
* China checking outbound investment deals amid forex crackdown - Xinhua
* China goes on unexpected commodities splurge
* China's top coal province to shut 49 mln T a year in capacity by 2020
* China's move to open up for global rating agencies may lift debt credibility
Data due:
* China Nov PPI, CPI
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Fujian drops Aixtron bid after Obama blocks deal
* EXCLUSIVE-China Merchants, Ping An units among bidders for AirAsia plane leasing
unit-sources
* ICBC to establish ICBC Asset Management for the bank's debt-to-equity
swaps business
Earnings/Performance
* Daqin Railway Nov cargo throughput up 28.56 pct y/y, Jan-Nov cargo throughput
down 14.07 pct y/y
Equity changes
* Metallurgical Corp of China cuts A-share issue size to 6.2 bln yuan
from 7.3 bln yuan
* Foshan Electrical and Lighting cuts a 3.34 pct stake in Guoxuan
High-Tech
* Controlling shareholder of Shanghai Fosun Pharma increases stake
IPOs
* Anhui Kairun's Shenzhen IPO 7,124.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Wuxi Xinje Electric's IPO 8,299.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Zhejiang Chint Electrics' unit boosts stake in Spain's Grabat Energy to 25 pct
* Chinese nuclear group CGN buys part of Gaelectric's Irish wind portfolio
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)