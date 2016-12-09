* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 13 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.8825 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Nov trade rises unexpectedly in sign of global pick-up but Trump clouds 2017

* China's FX reserves remain ample, capital outflows under control - Xinhua

* China checking outbound investment deals amid forex crackdown - Xinhua

* China goes on unexpected commodities splurge

* China's top coal province to shut 49 mln T a year in capacity by 2020

* China's move to open up for global rating agencies may lift debt credibility Data due:

* China Nov PPI, CPI

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Fujian drops Aixtron bid after Obama blocks deal

* EXCLUSIVE-China Merchants, Ping An units among bidders for AirAsia plane leasing unit-sources

* ICBC to establish ICBC Asset Management for the bank's debt-to-equity swaps business

Earnings/Performance

* Daqin Railway Nov cargo throughput up 28.56 pct y/y, Jan-Nov cargo throughput down 14.07 pct y/y

Equity changes

* Metallurgical Corp of China cuts A-share issue size to 6.2 bln yuan from 7.3 bln yuan

* Foshan Electrical and Lighting cuts a 3.34 pct stake in Guoxuan High-Tech

* Controlling shareholder of Shanghai Fosun Pharma increases stake

IPOs

* Anhui Kairun's Shenzhen IPO 7,124.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Wuxi Xinje Electric's IPO 8,299.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Zhejiang Chint Electrics' unit boosts stake in Spain's Grabat Energy to 25 pct

* Chinese nuclear group CGN buys part of Gaelectric's Irish wind portfolio