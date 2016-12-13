* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 9.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3 pct

* SSEC -2.5 pct, CSI300 -2.4 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.9086 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China launches WTO complaint against US, EU over dumping rules

* China 10-year March treasury futures suffer biggest one-day fall

* INTERVIEW-China's bond default risks set to rise in 2017-Chengxin

* China should aim for stable yuan, no rate hike needed-cbank adviser

* Risks in China internet finance sector declining - cbank

* China to boost natural gas output to 600 bcm in 2030 -media

* China's major coal miners struggle to raise output quickly -exec

* Baosteel raises main steel product prices for Jan 2017 Data due:

* China releases Nov monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment

Company moves:

In focus

* Sinopec sells 50 pct stake in gas pipeline to China Life Insurance, SDIC unit

Default

* Dalian Machine Tools Group has not made interest payment on short-term bills - Shanghai Clearing House

Earnings/Performance

* New China Life Insurance Jan-Nov accumulated gross premium income at 107.644 billion yuan

* Hubei Biocause Pharma's insurance unit posts Jan-Nov premium income of 24.8 bln yuan

* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport Nov passenger throughput up 11.1 pct y/y, cargo throughput up 10.7 pct y/y

* Juneyao Airlines Nov passengers carried up 23.4 pct y/y, cargo and mail carried up 38.1 pct y/y

Equity changes

* Lock-up period for Zheneng Electric Power's 10.6 bln shares to end on Dec 19

* Henan Senyuan Electric's controlling shareholder boosts stake

* Beijing Originwater Technology's controlling shareholder plans to boost stake

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group increases stake

* Aier Eye Hospital Group's controlling shareholder plan to acquire up to 300 mln yuan worth of shares in the company in next 6 months

IPOs

* Beijing Certificate Authority's IPO 6,616.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Yongji Printing's IPO 7,386.41 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Qingdao Huijintong's IPO 7,882 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Shenzhen Feima to acquire stakes in three environmental firms for 1.05 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus to set up life insurance firm with partners

* Focus Media Information Technology plans investment fund, to boost Shanghai unit's capital

* Ningbo Shanshan plans green energy project, buys solar power assets (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)