* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 9.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3 pct
* SSEC -2.5 pct, CSI300 -2.4 pct, HSI -1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.9086 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China launches WTO complaint against US, EU over dumping rules
* China 10-year March treasury futures suffer biggest one-day fall
* INTERVIEW-China's bond default risks set to rise in 2017-Chengxin
* China should aim for stable yuan, no rate hike needed-cbank adviser
* Risks in China internet finance sector declining - cbank
* China to boost natural gas output to 600 bcm in 2030 -media
* China's major coal miners struggle to raise output quickly -exec
* Baosteel raises main steel product prices for Jan 2017
Data due:
* China releases Nov monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment
Company moves:
In focus
* Sinopec sells 50 pct stake in gas pipeline to China Life Insurance, SDIC unit
Default
* Dalian Machine Tools Group has not made interest payment on short-term bills - Shanghai
Clearing House
Earnings/Performance
* New China Life Insurance Jan-Nov accumulated gross premium income at 107.644
billion yuan
* Hubei Biocause Pharma's insurance unit posts Jan-Nov premium income of 24.8
bln yuan
* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport Nov passenger throughput up 11.1 pct y/y, cargo
throughput up 10.7 pct y/y
* Juneyao Airlines Nov passengers carried up 23.4 pct y/y, cargo and mail
carried up 38.1 pct y/y
Equity changes
* Lock-up period for Zheneng Electric Power's 10.6 bln shares to end on Dec 19
* Henan Senyuan Electric's controlling shareholder boosts stake
* Beijing Originwater Technology's controlling shareholder plans to boost stake
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Fosun Group increases stake
* Aier Eye Hospital Group's controlling shareholder plan to acquire up to 300
mln yuan worth of shares in the company in next 6 months
IPOs
* Beijing Certificate Authority's IPO 6,616.4 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Yongji Printing's IPO 7,386.41 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Qingdao Huijintong's IPO 7,882 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Shenzhen Feima to acquire stakes in three environmental firms for 1.05 bln
yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus to set up life insurance firm with partners
* Focus Media Information Technology plans investment fund, to boost Shanghai
unit's capital
* Ningbo Shanshan plans green energy project, buys solar power assets
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)