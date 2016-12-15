* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.6 pct
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.9070 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China leaders convene for key economic meeting - Xinhua
* China c.bank FX sales rise to 10-month high as yuan stumbles
* China bank lending heads for record as Nov new loans rise despite debt fears
* China raises retail fuel prices by most since Sept 2012 - state planner
* China to extend tax cut for small-engine vehicles to 2017 - sources
* New Caledonian miners seek to ramp up nickel ore exports to China
Company moves:
In focus
* Chinese billionaire's EV startups map ambitious plans
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. security panel clears Chinese takeover of Chicago Stock Exchange
* Private equity firm Warbug Pincus raises $2 bln China fund
* LeEco says planning to bring in strategic investors through private placement
or other methods, share trade remains suspended
Earnings/Performance
* China Life Insurance's Jan-Nov premium income at 412.8 bln yuan
* China Pacific Insurance's life insurance arm and property insurance arm
Jan-Nov premium income at 132.770 bln yuan and 86.45 bln yuan, respectively
* China State Construction's Jan-Nov newly-signed contracts up 32.3 pct
* China Southern Airlines releases Nov operational statistics
Equity changes
* Juneyao Airlines says shareholder cuts a 3.82 pct stake
* Liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin gets regulatory approval for private placement
* China Shipbuilding gets regulatory approval for A-share private placement
* Controlling shareholder increases stake in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group
IPOs
* Sinopec invites banks to advise on unit's revamp ahead of planned IPO - sources
* Biem L FDLKK Garment's IPO 4,123.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Hangcha's IPO 5,290 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Lens Technology to buy tech firm for 1.22 billion yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* CNPC plans to cut HQ staff by 20 pct in efficiency drive - microblog
* Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park to sell 30 pct stake in IT firm for 301.85
mln yuan
* Ningbo Joyson Electronic's JV to set up integrated circuit firm with partners
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)