* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct
* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct, HSI -1.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.9478 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -2.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* ANALYSIS-China cedes top U.S. creditor crown to Japan as yuan struggles
* Fed's moves, strong dollar will bring turbulence, disorder - Xinhua
* China's yuan falls to 8-1/2-year low after Fed tightens policy
* China Nov outbound investments speed up as firms push abroad
* Some China local govts seen stoking debt risk through misuse of public-private
partnerships
* China extends tax cut for small-engine vehicles by a year
* Signs of housing loan rebound in China's capital "worth attention" -Xinhua
* China's consumer finance industry assets reached 107.7 bln yuan at end-Sept, average
non-performing loan ratio at 4.1 pct - banking regulator
* Insurance regulator mulling lowering single shareholder's maximum stake allowed in
insurance companies to less than 1/3 from 51 pct
* China encourages non-ferrous producer to buy electricity via market
Data due:
* China forex regulator releases monthly data on commercial banks' net purchases or sales of
foreign exchange
Company moves:
In focus
* Blackberry announces global smart phone software and brand licensing agreement with TCL
Communication
* Hesteel to spend $120 mln in 2017 on Serbian steel plant upgrade
* A consortium of investors, including Gree Electric's president Dong, Wanda
Group and China International Marine Containers acquire a 22.4 pct stake in Zhuhai
Yinlong New Energy for 3 bln yuan - Shanghai Securities News
Earnings/Performance
* Hainan Airlines Nov passenger carried up 19.6 pct y/y, cargo and
mail carried down 2.2 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Yangtze Power's controlling shareholder plans to acquire up to 300 mln
yuan worth of shares in the company
* Lock-up period for Dongxu Optoelectronic's 579.2 mln shares to end on Dec 19
* Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology's IPO 4,103.9 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Ganso's IPO 5,556 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Beijing Kunlun Tech to acquire Beijing Internet firm for 2 bln yuan
* Geo-Jade Petroleum signs agreement to buy 221.6 mln shares in Anton Oilfield
Services
* Addsino to buy stake in Beijing internet security firm for 1.5 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Aier Eye Hospital's controlling shareholder plans health insurance firm with
partners
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)