* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.9510 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China vows to contain asset bubbles, avert financial risk in 2017

* China vice finmin hopes for U.S. bilateral investment deal soon

* China commercial banks' net FX sales rise to highest since March

* China's money rates spike this week, but injection eases pressure

* China approves 11 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5 bln yuan

* China to scrap fuel export quotas for 'teapot' refineries - sources

* China targets 2020 solar power price cut by 50 pct - NEA

* China targets 2020 renewable power output of 1.9 trln KWh

* China considers national appeals court on intellectual property rights - paper

* China's major coal producing region aims to halve coal output by 2030 Regulation

* China to review film limits as box office growth slows

* Regulator gives go ahead for China's first agricultural options

* Smoggy Beijing, under alert, orders factories to shut or cut output Data due:

* China house price

Company moves:

In focus

* Chinese developer Vanke calls off deal to acquire Shenzhen Metro property unit

* Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng Group seeking to transfer its stake in China Vanke - Securities Daily

* China's CNPC to relocate HQ staff, not layoff - officials

* China's Wanxiang gets approval to produce Karma electric cars

* China's State Grid seals purchase of stake in Greek power grid

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai International Airport Nov passenger throughput up 8.9 percent y/y, cargo throughput up 11.1 percent y/y

* Power Construction Corp of China's new contracts up 19.9 pct in Jan-Nov

* China Coal Energy Nov and Jan-Nov coal sales up 13.4 pct and 6.8 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Grand Auto Services' major shareholder cuts nearly all of its 5.43 pct stake in the company

M&A

* First Capital buys JPMorgan stake in Chinese securities joint-venture

* Lujiazui Finance & Trade's units acquire a 95 pct stake in property company for 8.5 bln yuan, share trade to resume

* TCL scraps asset restructuring plan, share trade to resume Regulation

* Zhejiang Huace warned by regulator for violation of information disclosure regulations

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus gets govt subsidies of 3.1 bln yuan for new energy vehicles

* Sany Heavy Industry to sell engineering machinery unit for 4.08 bln yuan

* Bluestar Adisseo to invest in liquid methionine projects in Spain and France (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)