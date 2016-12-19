GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steadies after stumble, sterling rides out Brexit ruling
* Dollar steadies after dip on Mnuchin strong dollar comments
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.9510 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China vows to contain asset bubbles, avert financial risk in 2017
* China vice finmin hopes for U.S. bilateral investment deal soon
* China commercial banks' net FX sales rise to highest since March
* China's money rates spike this week, but injection eases pressure
* China approves 11 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5 bln yuan
* China to scrap fuel export quotas for 'teapot' refineries - sources
* China targets 2020 solar power price cut by 50 pct - NEA
* China targets 2020 renewable power output of 1.9 trln KWh
* China considers national appeals court on intellectual property rights - paper
* China's major coal producing region aims to halve coal output by 2030 Regulation
* China to review film limits as box office growth slows
* Regulator gives go ahead for China's first agricultural options
* Smoggy Beijing, under alert, orders factories to shut or cut output Data due:
* China house price
Company moves:
In focus
* Chinese developer Vanke calls off deal to acquire Shenzhen Metro property unit
* Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng Group seeking to transfer its stake in China Vanke - Securities Daily
* China's CNPC to relocate HQ staff, not layoff - officials
* China's Wanxiang gets approval to produce Karma electric cars
* China's State Grid seals purchase of stake in Greek power grid
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai International Airport Nov passenger throughput up 8.9 percent y/y, cargo throughput up 11.1 percent y/y
* Power Construction Corp of China's new contracts up 19.9 pct in Jan-Nov
* China Coal Energy Nov and Jan-Nov coal sales up 13.4 pct and 6.8 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Grand Auto Services' major shareholder cuts nearly all of its 5.43 pct stake in the company
M&A
* First Capital buys JPMorgan stake in Chinese securities joint-venture
* Lujiazui Finance & Trade's units acquire a 95 pct stake in property company for 8.5 bln yuan, share trade to resume
* TCL scraps asset restructuring plan, share trade to resume Regulation
* Zhejiang Huace warned by regulator for violation of information disclosure regulations
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus gets govt subsidies of 3.1 bln yuan for new energy vehicles
* Sany Heavy Industry to sell engineering machinery unit for 4.08 bln yuan
* Bluestar Adisseo to invest in liquid methionine projects in Spain and France (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Dollar steadies after dip on Mnuchin strong dollar comments
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.1 PCT
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain will trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March despite a court ruling that means the government needs to get parliamentary approval, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.