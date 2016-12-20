* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.9 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.9513 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China set for slower growth, tighter policy in 2017 as gov't targets asset bubbles

* China issues 13th five-year plan for strategic emerging industries

* China c.bank adviser says monetary policy could be tightened in 2017 - paper

* China to include off-balance sheet wealth products in risk assessment -sources

* China's moves to cool home-price spike kick in, but issues linger

* China to push private funds in farming as more reforms loom

* China to further cut corn planting to trim stocks - state media

Company moves:

In focus

* China Oceanwide and affiliates boost stake in China Minsheng Banking to 5 pct

* China's ICBC signs $720 mln debt-for-equity swap with Jindong Development

* China's Thunder Software buys Finnish car software company

Default

* China City Construction fails to make interest payment on medium-term notes

IPOs

* Shenzhen Envicool Technology's IPO 7,282.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Guangzhou KDT Machinery's IPO 8,696.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Riyue Heavy's IPO 7,763.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* V-Grass Fashion gets approval from anti-monopoly authorities to acquire Teenie Weenie's assets

* Meidu Energy to bid for Cinda Property and Casualty Insurance

* Gansu Gangtai scraps plan to acquire precious metal firm in Zhejiang

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding unit buys 60 pct stake in Vitaco Holdings

* Beijing Teamsun Technology unit to fully buy Grid Dynamics International,Inc. for $118 mln

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Focus Media's unit receives 200 mln yuan in government supporting fund

* Guirenniao to invest 260 mln yuan to set up life insurance firm with partners

* Kweichow Moutai plans to invest 388 mln yuan in two projects

* China Railway Construction wins bid for PPP project worth 7.6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)