* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct

* SSEC +1.2 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.942 per dollar, 4 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China state lenders help soothe fears of liquidity crunch

* China details operating areas for foreign NGOs under new law

* China to set communication standard for driverless cars after 2018

* Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will cut some sugar premiums

* EU Commission favours keeping limits on Chinese solar panels

Company moves:

In focus

* Sealand Securities says negotiating with authorities on concrete plan to solve bonds scandal

* Suning Commerce to invest up to 1.2 bln yuan to set up Suning bank with partners

* Bank Of China proposes to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank Of China Asset Management Co

* Guangzhou Automobile Group lowers conversion price of convertible bonds to 21.75 yuan per share from 21.79 yuan per share

Equity changes

* Greenland Holdings plans to sell 4 pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 bln yuan

* Zhong Liehua to raise 9.7 pct stake in Guangdong Tapai Group

* Guotai Junan Securities gets regulatory approval for convertible bonds issue

* Angang Steel Co announces proposed issue of domestic medium term notes

* China Railway Construction updates on listing of RMB3.450 bln US$ Settled 1.50% Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021

M&A

* Hunan Fangsheng Pharma's buyout fund buys stake in health industry firm

* Bohai Capital to acquire aircraft leasing assets C2 Aviation Capital Regulation

* Dongfeng Auto's unit receives new energy car subsidies of 1.3 bln yuan for 2015

* Jiangsu Wuzhong Industrial's senior officials probed by regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Private bank formed by Yonyou Network and partners get banking regulator's approval

* Guangzhou Haige's unit to win bids for equipment supply for 669.5 mln yuan

* Guangdong Chant signs deal on biomass power project worth about 520 mln yuan

* Origin Energy signs LNG deal with ENN Energy

* Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries unit scraps framework agreement on cooperation and development of sea area

* Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary signs cooperation agreement with Guangdong Broadcast & TV Network firm

* Agricultural Development Bank of China to invest in Yantai Changyu's R&D unit (Compiled by Jackie Cai)