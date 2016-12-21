UPDATE 2-St. James's Place gets boost to assets from strong investor inflows, market gains
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.9490 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to vigorously promote agricultural supply-side reforms - the Central Agricultural Working Conference
* Risks in China cross-border capital flows 'controllable' - c.bank vice gov
* China delegates more investment approvals to local govt
* Some local PBOC branches told to check on entrusted bond agreements
* China's Hebei province pledges bigger steel cut in 2017 - Xinhua
* China vows to boost grain output after policy meeting -state radio Data due:
* China will release final data on imports/exports for November
Company moves:
In focus
* China Mobile reports 510 mln 4G users, sees room for growth
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Bright Food hires Goldman to sell UK firm Weetabix-sources
* Huawei in talks to buy Israeli cyber company HexaTier -sources
Earnings/Performance
* Inspur Electronic sees 2016 net profit down 25-40 percent
Equity changes
* Shanghai Pudong Bank gets regulatory approval for private placement
* China Everbright Bank to issue preference shares to raise up to 50 bln yuan
* Shenwan Hongyuan shares to halt trade pending private placement plan
* Alpha Group cuts private placement size to 2.99 bln yuan from 4.5 bln yuan
* Lock-up period for Kaidi Ecological's 120.2 mln shares to end on Dec 22 IPOs
* Guangzhou KDT Machinery's Shenzhen IPO 8,696.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* L&K Engineering's IPO 5,921.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Nanjing Aolian Ae&Ea's IPO 6,623.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Henan Senyuan Electric to buy 8.4 pct stake in new energy tech firm
* China Resources Double-crane Pharma's unit to buy pharma firm for 850 mln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus receives new energy vehicles promotion subsidy of 3.09 bln yuan
* China Life Insurance , China Life Property and Casualty to invest in Qingdao PPP project
* Greenland Holdings unit to sell real estate company at 3.41 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
Jan 26 Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth day in a row on Thursday, reaching their highest close in three months after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000-point level for the first time.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.