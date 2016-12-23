* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.7 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.944 per dollar, 4.3 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Limited room for China to tighten policy as debt fears grow

* China to target 6.2 pct avg annual growth in air cargo in 2016-2020

* China energy agency says will strictly limit construction of petroleum coke-fired power plants

* China's Hangzhou city gets approval for $20.5 bln urban railway project Data due:

* China FX trading data in November

Company moves:

In focus

* Baidu plans $1 bln IPO for video-streaming site iQiyi.com

* China State Construction Engineering signs agreements on infrastructure projects

Earnings/Performance

* Liquor maker Kweichow Moutai's preliminary 2016 net profit up 7.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Huarong Asset Management and related party cut stake in Avic Aviation Engine

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical acquires stakes in Jiangsu Wanbang, Xuzhou Wanbang Jinqiao

* China CSSC Holdings and unit to sell 49.7 pct stake in dock unit at 400 mln yuan

* Wintime Energy's unit unloaded shares in Hua Xia Bank for 230.1 mln yuan Regulation

* Hareon Solar Technology receives government subsidies

* Beiqi Foton Motor receives government subsidies of 170.6 mln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CRRC's consortium wins PPP project with investment at about 14.6 bln yuan

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit invests in investment fund

* Future Land wins land auction worth 132.2 mln yuan

* Beijing Sanju Environmental signs strategic agreement on energy project (Compiled by Jackie Cai)