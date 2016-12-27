* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.9487 per dollar, 4.2 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China says it will reduce restrictions on foreign investment access in 2017

* China punished steel producers and official in Jiangsu and Hebei for breaking capacity-cutting rules

* China's transport ministry expects $259 bln roads and waterways investment in 2017

* China cuts subsidies for new large-scale solar, onshore wind power projects

* China bank calls documents "fake" after bond default on Alibaba-linked platform Data due:

* Profit in China's industrial sector from Jan to Nov

* China's foreign service trade deficit in November Company moves:

In focus

* Qinghai Salt Lake Industry forms cooperation with ICBC on debt-to-equity business

Equity changes

* Navinfo's unit Tencent's Oriental Power, Singapore GIC's Rocco plan Dutch JV

* TCL's shareholder plans to reduce stake within three months

* Songcheng Performance Development to raise stake in entertainment unit to 100 pct

* Yonghui Superstores to sell shares of Lianhua Supermarket to Shanghai Yiguo for HK$950.5 mln

* Citic Heavy Industries to boost capital at three units by 1.2 bln yuan Regulation

* Guotai Junan Securities reprimanded by regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Guangzhou Yuetai Group unit to set up insurance JV

* Tsinghuatongfang's unit to invest 1 bln yuan in investment fund

* Far East Smarter Energy's units win State Grid bids for 156.5 mln yuan