SHANGHAI, Dec 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's cabinet names Harvard graduate as central bank vice governor
* China's industrial sector showed the strongest profit growth in three months in November,
suggesting the world's second-largest economy was improving
* China's manufacturing sector looks set to go into 2017 humming as industrial firms benefit
from stronger prices for their products and a recovery in demand
* China's trade deficit in services widened to $25.4 billion in November from $20.9 billion
in October
* Chinese firms reported strong performance in the fourth quarter, with hiring on the rise
and profits up, but the outlook for 2017 is uncertain, a private survey showed
* China expects e-commerce transactions to top 38 trln yuan by 2020
* Shanghai zinc, nickel fall further on year-end profit taking
Company moves:
In focus
* Sinotrans Air sold A-shares in China Eastern Airlines between Dec 5 and 27
* Bright Dairy & Food to buy three firms from Shanghai Maling Aquarius
* Shanghai Electric , Shenhua and Manz form strategic alliance, plan
JVs
* Chinese digital mapping company NavInfo, internet group Tencent and
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in HERE, a digital
mapping company controlled by Germany's leading carmakers, to help them develop self-driving
cars
* Block trade of Gree Electric's shares worth 257.1 mln yuan - exchange
disclosure
* China State Construction Engineering wins contracts worth 57.46 bln yuan
* Guangdong No2 Hydropower Engineering's consortium wins tram contract worth 6.3
bln yuan
* Jiangxi Special Electric Motor's new energy car-making unit receives subsidy
Earnings/Performance
* North Huajin Chemical sees sharp rise in 2016 net profit
Equity changes/IPOs
* Zhejiang Jingxin Pharma revises share private placement plan
* Zhejiang IDC Fluid Control completes private placement of new shares for
acquisition and fund raising
M&A
* Tong Oil Tools to acquire a 3.125 pct stake in US company Cutters Group
Management
* Beijing Kunlun Tech's unit and partner to acquire internet firm for 2 bln yuan
* Roshow Technology to withdraw its asset acquisition proposal
* Jiangsu Skyray Instrument to acquire at least 51 pct stake in Shanghai firm
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Miracle Automation Engineering receives 82.1 mln yuan order from car parts
maker
* Inner Mongolia M Grass Ecology wins PPP contract worth 449.8 mln yuan
* Hua Xia Bank to set up branch in Hong Kong
* BBMG unit's consortium wins land auction for 7.3 bln yuan in
Hangzhou
* Fangda's unit wins bids for construction contracts worth 810.4 mln yuan
