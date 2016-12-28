* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC flat, CSI300 -0.2 pct, Hong Kong shares suspended

* CNY official close 6.954 per dollar, 4.2 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's cabinet names Harvard graduate as central bank vice governor

* China's industrial sector showed the strongest profit growth in three months in November, suggesting the world's second-largest economy was improving

* China's manufacturing sector looks set to go into 2017 humming as industrial firms benefit from stronger prices for their products and a recovery in demand

* China's trade deficit in services widened to $25.4 billion in November from $20.9 billion in October

* Chinese firms reported strong performance in the fourth quarter, with hiring on the rise and profits up, but the outlook for 2017 is uncertain, a private survey showed

* China expects e-commerce transactions to top 38 trln yuan by 2020

* Shanghai zinc, nickel fall further on year-end profit taking Company moves:

In focus

* Sinotrans Air sold A-shares in China Eastern Airlines between Dec 5 and 27

* Bright Dairy & Food to buy three firms from Shanghai Maling Aquarius

* Shanghai Electric , Shenhua and Manz form strategic alliance, plan JVs

* Chinese digital mapping company NavInfo, internet group Tencent and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in HERE, a digital mapping company controlled by Germany's leading carmakers, to help them develop self-driving cars

* Block trade of Gree Electric's shares worth 257.1 mln yuan - exchange disclosure

* China State Construction Engineering wins contracts worth 57.46 bln yuan

* Guangdong No2 Hydropower Engineering's consortium wins tram contract worth 6.3 bln yuan

* Jiangxi Special Electric Motor's new energy car-making unit receives subsidy

Earnings/Performance

* North Huajin Chemical sees sharp rise in 2016 net profit

Equity changes/IPOs

* Zhejiang Jingxin Pharma revises share private placement plan

* Zhejiang IDC Fluid Control completes private placement of new shares for acquisition and fund raising

M&A

* Tong Oil Tools to acquire a 3.125 pct stake in US company Cutters Group Management

* Beijing Kunlun Tech's unit and partner to acquire internet firm for 2 bln yuan

* Roshow Technology to withdraw its asset acquisition proposal

* Jiangsu Skyray Instrument to acquire at least 51 pct stake in Shanghai firm

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Miracle Automation Engineering receives 82.1 mln yuan order from car parts maker

* Inner Mongolia M Grass Ecology wins PPP contract worth 449.8 mln yuan

* Hua Xia Bank to set up branch in Hong Kong

* BBMG unit's consortium wins land auction for 7.3 bln yuan in Hangzhou

* Fangda's unit wins bids for construction contracts worth 810.4 mln yuan (Compiled by Samuel Shen)