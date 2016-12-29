GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 43 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.0 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.0 pct
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.956 per dollar, 4.2 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's central bank denies yuan broke 7.0000/dollar on Dec. 28: microblog
* China regulator busts illegal FX transactions worth $2.7 bln in Shanghai
* Shanghai Gold Exchange to lower offer limit to 500 kg on some spot gold contracts
* Beijing prepares to dissolve ancient grip on salt market
* China insurance regulator plans to establish classified supervision system among some insurance products- the paper Company moves:
In focus
* Cash-starved LeEco says it expects to receive an investment of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.44 billion)
* Alibaba entertainment affiliate to invest over 50 bln yuan over next 3 years
Earnings/Performance
* Bluefocus Communication sees 2016 profit up sharply on mobile internet business
* Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding sees 2016 net profit up 250 pct to 330 pct
* Jiangsu Hongdou Industry sees 2016 net profit up 74 pct
Equity changes
* Datang International Power Generation to increase registered capital in Datang Nuclear
* China-Belgium fund to unload stake in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt by end-2017
* Huadian Heavy Industries' shareholder unloads its entire stake in the company
M&A
* Beijing Hezong Science & Technology to acquire two companies for 720 mln yuan
* Zhejiang Mizuda Printing to acquire environment firm for 4.25 bln yuan
* China Communications Construction and units to invest in South America, Niger
* Jiangsu Akcome Science and Technology to buy 68 pct stake in energy tech firm
* AVIC Electromechanical Systems fully buys ordnance firm and hydraulic firm Regulation
* Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology probed by securities regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* CRRC signs new contracts, consortium wins rail PPP projects
* Jiangsu Flowers King Horticulture to win Inner Mongolia project
* Zhejiang Orient gets regulatory approval to acquire assets
* Jinke Property's unit wins auction for two property firms worth 1.36 bln yuan
* Datang International Power Generation announces coal purchase and sale agreements
* Singapore's CA Offshore Investment files for arbitration against China CSSC's units ($1 = 6.9559 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Jackie Cai)
