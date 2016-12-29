* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 43 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.0 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.0 pct

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.956 per dollar, 4.2 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's central bank denies yuan broke 7.0000/dollar on Dec. 28: microblog

* China regulator busts illegal FX transactions worth $2.7 bln in Shanghai

* Shanghai Gold Exchange to lower offer limit to 500 kg on some spot gold contracts

* Beijing prepares to dissolve ancient grip on salt market

* China insurance regulator plans to establish classified supervision system among some insurance products- the paper Company moves:

In focus

* Cash-starved LeEco says it expects to receive an investment of more than 10 billion yuan ($1.44 billion)

* Alibaba entertainment affiliate to invest over 50 bln yuan over next 3 years

Earnings/Performance

* Bluefocus Communication sees 2016 profit up sharply on mobile internet business

* Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding sees 2016 net profit up 250 pct to 330 pct

* Jiangsu Hongdou Industry sees 2016 net profit up 74 pct

Equity changes

* Datang International Power Generation to increase registered capital in Datang Nuclear

* China-Belgium fund to unload stake in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt by end-2017

* Huadian Heavy Industries' shareholder unloads its entire stake in the company

M&A

* Beijing Hezong Science & Technology to acquire two companies for 720 mln yuan

* Zhejiang Mizuda Printing to acquire environment firm for 4.25 bln yuan

* China Communications Construction and units to invest in South America, Niger

* Jiangsu Akcome Science and Technology to buy 68 pct stake in energy tech firm

* AVIC Electromechanical Systems fully buys ordnance firm and hydraulic firm Regulation

* Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology probed by securities regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CRRC signs new contracts, consortium wins rail PPP projects

* Jiangsu Flowers King Horticulture to win Inner Mongolia project

* Zhejiang Orient gets regulatory approval to acquire assets

* Jinke Property's unit wins auction for two property firms worth 1.36 bln yuan

* Datang International Power Generation announces coal purchase and sale agreements

* Singapore's CA Offshore Investment files for arbitration against China CSSC's units ($1 = 6.9559 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Jackie Cai)