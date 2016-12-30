US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 34.9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.1 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.9552 per dollar, 4.3 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China tightens regulation on insurance company ownership structure
* Insurance regulator sent investigation team to June Life Insurance - Caixin
* China to keep fiscal support for supply-side reform next year - Xinhua
* China has denied 8 IPO applications since Nov, compared with 18 for 2016
* China expands CFETS index basket, yuan seen weakening vs dlr
* China business confidence index rises for third straight quarter- cbank survey
* China aims to boost farmland by 2020 in food security push
* China to step up audit of overseas investments by state-owned firms
* Beijing's acting mayor pledges more stable property market next year Data due:
* China Q3 Balance of Payments data
* China Q3 International Investment Position data
* China Q3 foreign debt
* China banking industry's Q3 external financial liabilities data
Company moves:
In focus
* China's CCB signs $4.3 bln of debt/equity swaps with coal, steel firms
* Cosco Shipping to boost capital of units
* China Railway's unit sells investment management to company's controlling shareholder
* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron & Steel gets securities regulator's approval
Earnings/Performance
* Jinan Diesel Engine expects to return to profit in 2016, to change company name
* Guizhou Chitianhua to swing to net loss in 2016
Equity changes
* Wintime Energy's unit sold shares in Hua Xia Bank for 216.8 mln yuan
M&A
* Pacific Securities' unit signs agreement to buy Borqs International
* Gosuncn Tech to acquire stake in ZTEWelink for 681 mln yuan
* Zhejiang Yongtai Technology completes stake acquisition in two pharma firms
* Rongyu's share trade to resume after plans to buy Union Insurance Broker Regulation
* Kairuide's chairman probed by regulator for possible violation of securities laws
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Power Construction Corp of China's board approves projects
* Maanshan Iron & Steel and Magang enters integrated support services agreement
* Angang Steel co entered into assets transfer agreement with Angang Holding
* Chongqing Iron & Steel Co updates on debt exemption agreement (Compiled by Jackie Cai)
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
